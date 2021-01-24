Sarah Hulit and Mathew Bartlett

Sarah and Matt Bartlett

Hulit-Bartlett

The D.C. Centre Gardens in Omaha was the setting of the Sept. 12, 2020, wedding between Sarah Kathleen Hulit and Mathew Owens Bartlett, both of Omaha.

Parents of the bride are Lyn and Karen Hulit of Grand Island. Parents of the groom are Frank and Terry Bartlett of Omaha.

Matron of honor was Nicole Boonstra of Omaha. Bridesmaids were Meagan Mills of Omaha and Bre Sinsel of Grand Island, all friends of the bride. Junior bridesmaid was Lizzylee Bartlett, daughter of the groom.

Chad Boonstra was best man. Groomsmen were Derrick Mills and Nick Gatlin, all friends of the groom of Omaha. Junior groomsman was Braxton Boonstra.

Flower girl was Leya Mills, friend of the bride and groom. Ringbearers were Theo Mills, friend of the bride and groom, and Owen Bartlett, son of the bride and groom.

Special guest was Nancy Zahm of Grand Island, grandmother of the bride.

A reception including dinner and dancing in the Gold Ballroom of the D.C. Centre followed the ceremony, with music provided by the DJ, Jay Garrison. The evening concluded with a sparkler send-off.

The couple lives in Omaha where the bride is employed with Cardinal Health based at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The groom owns his own lawn care and snow removal business in Omaha. The couple is planning a wedding trip in 2021.