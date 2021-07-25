Heath and Sydney Kruger

Pokorny-Kruger

Sydney Pokorny and Heath Kruger were married March 27, 2021, at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Clearwater. The bride is the daughter of Jayne Pokorny of Clearwater and the late Robert Pokorny. The bridegroom is the son of Tom and Ronda Kruger of Grand Island.

Alexis Pokorny served as her sister’s maid of honor. Keely Lovgren was matron of honor. Best men were the groom’s brothers, Cole and Tad Kruger. Ring bearer was the groom’s nephew, Nash Kruger.

The couple now resides in the Millard area where the bridegroom is the Senior Policy Advisor for Park Ranger Activities for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers — headquartered in Washington, D.C. The bride is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Doctor of Physical Therapy program. Dr Kruger works as a physical therapist in Springfield at Summit Health Physical Therapy.