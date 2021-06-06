Tara and Mitchell Paulman

Moritz-Paulman

Tara Moritz and Mitchell Paulman, both of Grand Island, were united in marriage Jan. 30, 2021, at the Stuhr Museum. Officiating the ceremony was Greg Bader. Music was provided by harpist Lauren Meier.

Parents of the bride are Joe Moritz of Grand Island and Krissa and Justin Abraham of St. Libory. Jon and Vickie Paulman of Grand Island are the parents of the groom.

The bride’s maid of honor was Aubree Moritz, sister of the bride, matron of honor was Brittany Roberts. The bride’s attendants were Sara Hulinsky, Nicole Bader, Niki Moeller, Mandy Barnes and Jami Paulman.

Serving as best man was Travis Paulman, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Alex Boehler, Nick Suppencheck, Nolan Horak, Ethan Bloomquist, Zeb Brockmann and Austin Zigler.

Junior attendants were Brody Abraham and August Moritz. Special guests were grandparents of the couple, Jerome and Patty Moritz and Keith and Kathy Thompson, all of Grand Island, and Marilyn Paulman of Wolbach.

The couple will reside in Grand Island where they both work. A honeymoon is planned for later this summer.