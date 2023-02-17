The Sandhill cranes are arriving.

Matt Fong of the Crane Trust reported 6,400 Sandhill cranes were counted along the Platte River. Fong said the first aerial count of the migrating birds took place Feb. 13.

The cranes begin their annual spring migration to nesting areas in Canada, Alaska and Siberia from around Valentine’s Day to mid-April.

The flocks of migrating birds from Texas and the Southwest congregate mostly along the Platte River between Grand Island and Kearney.

By mid-March, more than 600,000 cranes have reached their temporary stop over on the Platte River.

Along the Platte River, the birds roost during the night and feed during day to gain additional weight for their journey to their northern nesting areas.

Each year, during migration season in March, the Crane Trust host thousands of visitors from throughout the world who come to see the cranes.

The Platte River spring crane migration is one of the world’s largest gatherings of animals.

Fong said each year, the Crane Trust Science Team coordinates a weekly flight over the 80-mile stretch of the Central Platte River Valley.

He said earlier this week the team, led by Bethany Ostrom, Wildlife Biologist, observed an estimated 6,400 (+-900) Sandhill Cranes.

Along with cranes, many other species birds can seen as part of the migration, including the endangered Whooping crane, along with geese, swans, pelicans, ducks, bald eagles and many more bird species.

To accommodate the thousand of visitors who come to central Nebraska to view the migration, the Crane Trust operates a visitor center off Interstate 80.

During March, they offer opportunity to see the cranes at blinds they own along the Platte River.

The Crane Trust manages more than 10,000 acres along the Platte River that provide beneficial habitat for migrating cranes and other bird species.

Ostrom said the first bird count took place between Chapman and Overton, Nebraska.

She said all the Sandhill Cranes were in roosts by Mormon and Shoemaker Island between Highway 281 and the South Alda Road bridge.

“This week’s estimates are definitely a current minimum as after returning from the flight we saw more flocks coming to the river, possibly a small push before the snowy weather came through Wednesday night into Thursday,” Ostrom said.

She said their research shows that drought in the wintering grounds is likely to lead to an earlier crane migration.

“Last year was a great example of this as there was substantial drought throughout parts New Mexico and Texas,” Ostrom said.

Last year at this time, she said they counted more than 27,000 crane.

“This year, the areas of drought are much less expansive and less severe in the wintering states and we have an average number of cranes for our first week (typically between 4,000 to 8,000 in past years),” Ostrom said.

She said many other factors will play into the timing of the rest of migration, such as weather, temperatures and wind in the flyway.

“It looks like we can look forward to a typical awe-inspiring spectacle once again, Ostrom said.