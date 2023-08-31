MINNEAPOLIS — There would be no on-field party celebrating the first win of the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska. Minnesota made sure of it.

Facing a must-covert fourth-and-10 just outside the end zone, Minnesota’s Daniel Jackson came up with a highlight reel play worth remembering. While running out of space in the corner of the end zone, the Gopher wide receiver narrowly tapped his foot into the turf to secure a game-tying 13-yard touchdown.

Nebraska still had hope at that point — but Minnesota soon took it away.

A crucial Jeff Sims interception with a minute left in the game soon turned into a game-winning 47-yard field goal that secured a 13-10 Minnesota win over Nebraska on Thursday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Nebraska (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) led for the vast majority of the second half but couldn’t win the fourth quarter like its head coach had preached all week. With the Huskers leading 10-3, it was a costly Gabe Ervin fumble that gave Minnesota (1-0, 1-0) the ball back ahead of the tying score. Turnovers hurt Nebraska all game long, particularly in the biggest moments that flipped the game on its head.

With linebackers and safeties crashing into the box, Minnesota’s usually effective run game found little room to operate in. Instead, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis played it smart, taking the short underneath passes that would help the Gophers march down the field. That meant plenty of third-down chances for the Nebraska defense to get a stop and get off the field, but those opportunities passed NU by more often than not.

Minnesota went 6-for-9 on its third-down conversions in the first half, converting twice on its first scoring drive that resulted in a 34-yard field goal. The Gophers’ next drive into Nebraska territory also ended in a field goal attempt, but the 54-yard try sailed wide left after a third-down pass breakup from Omar Brown.

The Huskers’ best first-half plays were a quarterback keepers, a quarterback power and a quarterback draw. Sims led the way with nine carries for 81 yards in the first half, while true running backs Gabe Ervin, Grant and Rahmir Johnson’s six total carries resulted in 18 yards combined.

For much of the first half, Nebraska’s leading passer, rusher and receiver were all quarterbacks. A trick play early in the second quarter resulted in Sims flipping a 10-yard pass to Heinrich Haarberg on a third-down conversion, though the drive didn’t result in a score. Rather, Sims missed wide receiver Billy Kemp on a third-down pass, throwing high over Kemp’s head to Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin for an interception.

Nebraska’s second big drive of the half ended the exact same way. Sims’ rushing powered NU down the field in short order, leading to a hurry-up drill as the Huskers drove deeper into Minnesota territory. With NU one yard away from the end zone with under 20 seconds left in the half, the Huskers rushed to the line for a quarterback sneak attempt.

Sims fell into the end zone for the would-be score, only for a false start penalty to wipe it away. The NU quarterback tried to force the issue on his next passing attempt where he overlooked a wide-open Nate Boerkircher only to throw an interception into the corner of the end zone.

Despite being outplayed on most fronts, Nebraska only trailed 3-0 at halftime — but could the Huskers respond out of the break?

The answer was undoubtedly yes. In less than a minute of in-game action and with only two offensive snaps, the Huskers turned the game on its head. Rahmir Johnson accelerated out of his territory with a 63-yard kick return that set up excellent field position and a 1-yard carry from Grant.

Then came an epic trick play. Grant raced to the sideline only to pivot and throw a backward pass toward his quarterback. As the throw bounced away from Sims, Minnesota defenders began closing in, only for the quarterback to pick the ball off the turf and loft it toward Alex Bullock in the corner of the end zone.

No Gopher defender was within 10 yards of Bullock when he caught the touchdown, officially the first of the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska.

A one-score lead wouldn’t be safe against the Gophers, and it didn’t hold up for long. With Kaliakmanis completing pass after pass to march Minnesota down the field, one of the throws into a tight window didn’t go as intended. NU’s Brown, a Minneapolis native, jumped an out route and came down with an interception inside his own red zone, Minnesota’s first turnover of the contest.

Nebraska made the most of it. The Huskers put together their longest drive of the game, chewing up seven-plus minutes of game clock during the 13-play, 80-yard drive. True freshman kicker Tristan Alvano was true on his 27-yard field goal attempt that extended Nebraska’s lead to 10-3 early in the fourth quarter.

It wouldn’t be the last meaningful kick of the game, though. That belonged to Minnesota’s Dragan Kesich, whose 47-yard kick set off raucous celebrations echoing into the nighttime Minneapolis sky.