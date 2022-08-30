Another Nebraska utility adds wind to its fuel sources, enough to power 2,000 homes

An Omaha-based renewable energy developer and a south-central Nebraska utility have collaborated to bring Nebraska’s latest wind power site online.

Bluestem Energy Solutions will provide Southern Public Power District’s customers with up to 5.64 megawatts of wind energy, enough to power 2,000 homes.

The two turbines will be located west of Upland, which is south of Kearney. The utility serves 27,500 customers at the retail level and four communities at the wholesale level.

This is Southern Public Power District’s first foray into wind power, said Neal Niedfeldt, president and CEO. The rest of Southern’s electricity comes from the Nebraska Public Power District.

“This is not a huge amount of renewables for us, probably around 3% of our total load,” Niedfeldt said. “But it is getting started.”

This is also first batch of energy Southern Public Power will be purchasing outside of its contract with NPPD.

Niedfeldt said the cost of the wind power from Bluestem is comparable to what Southern pays NPPD for energy.

While wind power will be a small part of Southern’s overall energy mix, it will have a big plus: Price stability.

Southern Public Power has a locked-in pricing structure for the life of the 30-year contract, Niedfeldt said.

“We felt it was a good economic decision,” he said, adding that it will be a hedge against price increases, either from NPPD or another wholesale supplier.

Niedfeldt said Southern Public Power has begun studying solar energy, too.

Nebraska has about 30 wind-generation sites across the state and about 10 are operated by Bluestem.