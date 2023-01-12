Area Basketball results

Basketball
Area summaries
Boys
At Wood River
Sutton 12 13 6 4-35
Wood River 11 8 13 12-44
SUTTON-Jones 9, Baumert 5, Huxoll 1, Herdon 11, Bergen 9.
WOOD RIVER-Graves 5, Rodriguez 6, Paulk 14, Cronk 3, Johnson 16.
At Loup City
Riverside 56, Arcadia-Loup City 53
Riverside 20 10 10 16-56
Arcadia-LC 16 11 5 21-53
RIVERSIDE-Bloom 13, C. Carraher 11, Diessner 10, Keehn 7, Kleffner 6, D. Carraher 4, Berger 3, Schalk 2.
ARCADIA-LC - Griffith 26, Setlik 14, Garrelts 9, Slobaszewski 2, Lewandowski 1, Kaslon 1.
Girls
At Harvard
Elba 36, Harvard 33
Elba-36
Harvard-33
ELBA–Radke 20, Wysocki 11, Kosmicki 3, Berggren 2.
HARVARD–No scoring available.
At Wood River
Sutton 39, Wood River 27
Sutton 12 5 7 15–39
Wood River 3 6 5 13–27
SUTTON – No scoring available.
WOOD RIVER – Brabec 2, Morgan 10, Peters 9, Frear 6.
Boys Area scores
Kearney Catholic 41, Broken Bow 37
Ord 64, Burwell 46
Central City 62, Ravenna 37
Harvard 49, Elba 35
Minden 63, Hastings St. Cecilia 57
Ord 64, Burwell 46
St. Edward 55, Heartland Lutheran 27
Wood River 44, Sutton 35
Boys state scores
Alma 66, Hi-Line 60
Bellevue West 64, Millard South 44
Cross County 59, Twin River 34
Dakota Valley, S.D. 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic 64
Douglas County West 69, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46
East Butler 49, Dorchester 35
Elm Creek 65, Axtell 44
Gothenburg 58, Cozad 38
Gretna 58, Omaha Westside 43
Lincoln East 75, Kearney 57
Lincoln Southeast 55, Lincoln Pius X 47
Mount Michael Benedictine 64, Boys Town 63
Nebraska Lutheran 66, High Plains Community 53
O'Neill 75, Ainsworth 46
Osceola 70, Friend 44
Pawnee City 51, Exeter-Milligan 40
Paxton 72, Creek Valley 31
Sandhills/Thedford 53, Anselmo-Merna 34
Stanton 56, Plainview 53
Syracuse 52, Arlington 41
Wallace 41, South Platte 34
Wayne 53, North Bend Central 41
West Holt 37, North Central 31
Wilber-Clatonia 51, Fairbury 42
Winside 55, Walthill 47
Wynot 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 51
MUDECAS Tournament
A Division
Semifinal
Tri County 43, Freeman 35
Girls area scores
Arcadia/Loup City 48, Riverside 28
Broken Bow 45, Kearney Catholic 43
Elba 36, Harvard 33
Hastings St. Cecilia 32, Minden 25
Heartland Lutheran 43, St. Edward 33
Ord 62, Burwell 32
Ravenna 58, Central City 33
Sutton 39, Wood River 27
Girls state scores
Ainsworth 57, O'Neill 51
Alma 69, Hi-Line 24
Arlington 38, Syracuse 30
Battle Creek 45, Lutheran High Northeast 28
Bayard 45, Leyton 40
Dorchester 48, East Butler 31
Elba 36, Harvard 33
Elm Creek 43, Axtell 35
Fillmore Central 58, Heartland 34
Gothenburg 43, Cozad 19
Gretna 39, Omaha Westside 32
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 36, Archbishop Bergan 33
Hampton 42, College View Academy 37
Hay Springs 81, Cody-Kilgore 30
Lincoln Christian 37, Columbus Scotus 32
Lincoln East 60, Kearney 53
Lincoln Pius X 47, Lincoln Southeast 22
Malcolm 70, Ralston 27
Mead 40, Boys Town 28
Medicine Valley 36, Dundy County-Stratton 28
Millard South 93, Bellevue West 91
Nebraska Lutheran 49, High Plains Community 43
Niobrara-Verdigre 60, Wynot 58
North Bend Central 39, Wayne 27
Osceola 50, Friend 18
Paxton 72, Creek Valley 33
Pierce 43, Humphrey St. Francis 33
Plainview 50, Stanton 44
South Platte 55, Wallace 47
West Holt 37, North Central 31
West Point-Beemer 51, Schuyler 12
Wheatland, Wyo. 46, Gering 36
MUDECAS Tournament
A Division
Semifinal
Falls City SH 43, BDS 31
Johnson-Brock 39, Parkview Christian 35
B Division
Semifinal
Lewiston 51, Palmyra 34
Meridian 40, Exeter/Milligan 35