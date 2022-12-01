Area Basketball Summaries

High School
Basketball
BOYS
Area Summaries
At Broken Bow
Arcadia-LC; 2; 8; 5; 7—22
Broken Bow; 19; 5; 8; 10—44
ARCADIA-LC—Peyton Garrelts 4, Hayden Griffith 1, Caden Kowalski 3, Isaiah Santos 5, Trevor Horton 2, Brogan Setlik 5, Parker Slobaszewski 2.
BROKEN BOW—Eli Coble 9, Zane Eggleston 6, Brock Oeltjen 2, Blaize Jackson 5, Jesus Flores 2, Roman Schmidt 9, Nolan Johnson 4, Tyson Neely 5, Gavin Wright 2.
State scores
Adams Central 62, Aurora 28
Amherst 65, Ravenna 30
Axtell 65, Pleasanton 59
Broken Bow 69, Arcadia-Loup City 21
Columbus Scotus 48, Hastings St. Cecilia 47
Elm Creek 65, Shelton 57
Fullerton 40, Burwell 33
Hi-Line 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
Holdrege 69, Centura 59
Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney, Iowa 49
Malcolm 67, Plattsmouth 54
Norris 59, Waverly 37
Omaha Concordia 68, Boys Town 59
Overton 59, Arapahoe 23
Paxton 61, Anselmo-Merna 29
Pierce 37, Howells/Dodge 32
Seward 58, Hastings 55
St. Mary’s 60, Osmond 37
St. Paul 44, Gibbon 33
Stuart 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Summerland 49, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Wahoo 60, Bennington 43
Winnebago 64, Homer 34
Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic
Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36
Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 39
Early Bird Classic
Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33
Early Heartland/Metro Tournament
Lincoln East 55, Millard West 53
Lincoln Southeast 67, Omaha Westside 59
Early Metro/Heartland Classic
Lincoln Southwest 79, Elkhorn South 58
Millard North 69, Fremont 22
Early Season Tournament
Lincoln North Star 50, Millard South 49
Omaha Creighton Prep 53, Kearney 47
GICC Early Season Tournament
Norfolk Catholic 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 30
Omaha Gross Catholic 67, Lincoln Lutheran 63
Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament
Gretna 64, Lincoln Pius X 34
OPS Invitational
Omaha Bryan 60, Omaha Benson 35
Omaha Burke 53, Omaha South 47
Omaha North 63, Omaha Northwest 32
Westview 72, Buena Vista 15
Western Conference Tournament
Gering 52, Alliance 38
Scottsbluff 81, Arvada, Colo. 27
Sidney 72, Mitchell 40
Sterling, Colo. 47, Chadron 43
GIRLS
Area Summaries
At Amherst
Ravenna; 6; 8; 14; 21—49
Amherst; 12; 6; 18; 17—53
RAVENNA—Tori Sklenar 19, Aspyn Wick 2, Morgyn Fiddelke 7, Sarah McKeon 7, Kassidy Hurt 3, Kennedy Hurt 11.
AMHERST—Josee Tesmer 4, Hannah Herrick 26, Grace John 3, Morgan Ourada 8, Payton Cast 6, Erin Murphy 6.
At St. Paul
St. Paul 53, Gibbon 20
Gibbon; 6; 8; 2; 4—20
St. Paul; 12; 13; 17; 11—53
GIBBON—Kristen Holcomb 2, Emma Kucera 9, Chelsea Cuellar 2, Iliana Almazan 1, Carla Murillo-Corona 6.
ST. PAUL—Gracie Mudloff 8, Clara Kunze 4, Addy Wegner 14, Talyr Paxton 1, Gracie Kelley 9, Charlee Wegner 5, Harlee Behring 2, Emma Elstermeier 8.
State scores
Adams Central 62, Aurora 28
Alma 43, Bertrand 32
Amherst 53, Ravenna 49
Auburn 38, Weeping Water 35
Bayard 56, Kimball 8
Bishop Neumann 48, North Bend Central 41
Blair 48, Omaha Mercy 11
Blue Hill 46, Kenesaw 20
Broken Bow 69, Arcadia-Loup City 21
Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 33
Centennial 30, David City 20
Centura 41, Holdrege 36
Columbus Lakeview 43, Crete 31
Conestoga 30, Louisville 27
Crofton 74, Tri County Northeast 16
Deshler 44, Exeter/Milligan 20
East Butler 48, Cedar Bluffs 7
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Riverside 17
Elkhorn North 63, Platteview 40
Freeman 44, Palmyra 29
Fullerton 51, Burwell 35
Giltner 43, Harvard 18
Gothenburg 54, Lexington 13
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Columbus Scotus 38, OT
Hershey 94, Perkins County 61
Homer 70, Winnebago 57
Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney, Iowa 49
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Creighton 26
Malcolm 60, Plattsmouth 35
McCool Junction 46, Cross County 29
Minden 46, Southern Valley 39
Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Stuart 41
Norris 59, Waverly 37
Oakland-Craig 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Cornerstone Christian 23
Omaha Concordia 63, Boys Town 13
Osceola 53, St. Edward 10
Overton 51, Arapahoe 28
Palmer 46, Central Valley 42
Paxton 50, Anselmo-Merna 43
Pender 53, Wakefield 39
Pleasanton 50, Axtell 22
Ponca 47, Hartington-Newcastle 33
Red Cloud 62, Silver Lake 54
Seward 52, Hastings 35
Shelton 54, Elm Creek 30
South Platte 45, Arthur County 24
Southwest 48, Medicine Valley 35
St. Mary’s 67, Osmond 20
St. Paul 53, Gibbon 20
Summerland 52, Neligh-Oakdale 12
Thayer Central 53, Republic County, Kan. 37
Valentine 57, O’Neill 41
Wahoo 60, Bennington 43
Wauneta-Palisade 56, Wallace 38
West Point-Beemer 44, Arlington 33
Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Hi-Line 33
Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Wood River 61, Sandy Creek 35
Wynot 54, Bloomfield 27
York 68, Ralston 12
Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic
Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36
Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 21
Early Bird Classic
Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33
Papillion-LaVista 60, Lincoln High 25
Early Heartland/Metro Tournament
Lincoln Southeast 53, Omaha Westside 49
Millard West 46, Lincoln East 35
Early Metro/Heartland Classic
Lincoln Southwest 39, Elkhorn South 27
Millard North 69, Fremont 22
Early Season Tournament
Kearney 45, Omaha Marian 39
GICC Early Season Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Norfolk Catholic 24
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Omaha Gross Catholic 33
Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament
Lincoln Northeast 56, North Platte 39
Lincoln Pius X 48, Gretna 30
Lourdes Early Bird Tournament
Lincoln Christian 67, Nebraska City Lourdes 45
Yutan 39, Elmwood-Murdock 31
OPS Invitational
Omaha Central 83, Buena Vista 5
Western Conference Tournament
Chadron 39, Alliance 21
Scottsbluff 62, Sterling, Colo. 41
Sidney 88, Arvada, Colo. 4
Junior Varsity
At Norfolk
Grand Island CC; 3; 5; 8; 7—23
Norfolk Catholic; 10; 23; 6; 6—45
GICC—Palik 2, Reilly 3, Schardt 4, Connick 4, Blake 6, Herbek 4.