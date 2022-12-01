 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Basketball Summaries

  • Updated
  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Basketball

High School

Basketball

BOYS

Area Summaries

At Broken Bow

Arcadia-LC; 2; 8; 5; 7—22

Broken Bow; 19; 5; 8; 10—44

ARCADIA-LC—Peyton Garrelts 4, Hayden Griffith 1, Caden Kowalski 3, Isaiah Santos 5, Trevor Horton 2, Brogan Setlik 5, Parker Slobaszewski 2.

BROKEN BOW—Eli Coble 9, Zane Eggleston 6, Brock Oeltjen 2, Blaize Jackson 5, Jesus Flores 2, Roman Schmidt 9, Nolan Johnson 4, Tyson Neely 5, Gavin Wright 2.

State scores

Adams Central 62, Aurora 28

Amherst 65, Ravenna 30

Axtell 65, Pleasanton 59

Broken Bow 69, Arcadia-Loup City 21

Columbus Scotus 48, Hastings St. Cecilia 47

Elm Creek 65, Shelton 57

Fullerton 40, Burwell 33

Hi-Line 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 38

Holdrege 69, Centura 59

Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney, Iowa 49

Malcolm 67, Plattsmouth 54

Norris 59, Waverly 37

Omaha Concordia 68, Boys Town 59

Overton 59, Arapahoe 23

Paxton 61, Anselmo-Merna 29

Pierce 37, Howells/Dodge 32

Seward 58, Hastings 55

St. Mary’s 60, Osmond 37

St. Paul 44, Gibbon 33

Stuart 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Summerland 49, Neligh-Oakdale 34

Wahoo 60, Bennington 43

Winnebago 64, Homer 34

Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic

Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36

Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 39

Early Bird Classic

Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33

Early Heartland/Metro Tournament

Lincoln East 55, Millard West 53

Lincoln Southeast 67, Omaha Westside 59

Early Metro/Heartland Classic

Lincoln Southwest 79, Elkhorn South 58

Millard North 69, Fremont 22

Early Season Tournament

Lincoln North Star 50, Millard South 49

Omaha Creighton Prep 53, Kearney 47

GICC Early Season Tournament

Norfolk Catholic 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 30

Omaha Gross Catholic 67, Lincoln Lutheran 63

Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament

Gretna 64, Lincoln Pius X 34

OPS Invitational

Omaha Bryan 60, Omaha Benson 35

Omaha Burke 53, Omaha South 47

Omaha North 63, Omaha Northwest 32

Westview 72, Buena Vista 15

Western Conference Tournament

Gering 52, Alliance 38

Scottsbluff 81, Arvada, Colo. 27

Sidney 72, Mitchell 40

Sterling, Colo. 47, Chadron 43

GIRLS

Area Summaries

At Amherst

Ravenna; 6; 8; 14; 21—49

Amherst; 12; 6; 18; 17—53

RAVENNA—Tori Sklenar 19, Aspyn Wick 2, Morgyn Fiddelke 7, Sarah McKeon 7, Kassidy Hurt 3, Kennedy Hurt 11.

AMHERST—Josee Tesmer 4, Hannah Herrick 26, Grace John 3, Morgan Ourada 8, Payton Cast 6, Erin Murphy 6.

At St. Paul

St. Paul 53, Gibbon 20

Gibbon; 6; 8; 2; 4—20

St. Paul; 12; 13; 17; 11—53

GIBBON—Kristen Holcomb 2, Emma Kucera 9, Chelsea Cuellar 2, Iliana Almazan 1, Carla Murillo-Corona 6.

ST. PAUL—Gracie Mudloff 8, Clara Kunze 4, Addy Wegner 14, Talyr Paxton 1, Gracie Kelley 9, Charlee Wegner 5, Harlee Behring 2, Emma Elstermeier 8.

State scores

Adams Central 62, Aurora 28

Alma 43, Bertrand 32

Amherst 53, Ravenna 49

Auburn 38, Weeping Water 35

Bayard 56, Kimball 8

Bishop Neumann 48, North Bend Central 41

Blair 48, Omaha Mercy 11

Blue Hill 46, Kenesaw 20

Broken Bow 69, Arcadia-Loup City 21

Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 33

Centennial 30, David City 20

Centura 41, Holdrege 36

Columbus Lakeview 43, Crete 31

Conestoga 30, Louisville 27

Crofton 74, Tri County Northeast 16

Deshler 44, Exeter/Milligan 20

East Butler 48, Cedar Bluffs 7

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Riverside 17

Elkhorn North 63, Platteview 40

Freeman 44, Palmyra 29

Fullerton 51, Burwell 35

Giltner 43, Harvard 18

Gothenburg 54, Lexington 13

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Columbus Scotus 38, OT

Hershey 94, Perkins County 61

Homer 70, Winnebago 57

Johnson-Brock 57, Sidney, Iowa 49

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Creighton 26

Malcolm 60, Plattsmouth 35

McCool Junction 46, Cross County 29

Minden 46, Southern Valley 39

Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Stuart 41

Norris 59, Waverly 37

Oakland-Craig 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Cornerstone Christian 23

Omaha Concordia 63, Boys Town 13

Osceola 53, St. Edward 10

Overton 51, Arapahoe 28

Palmer 46, Central Valley 42

Paxton 50, Anselmo-Merna 43

Pender 53, Wakefield 39

Pleasanton 50, Axtell 22

Ponca 47, Hartington-Newcastle 33

Red Cloud 62, Silver Lake 54

Seward 52, Hastings 35

Shelton 54, Elm Creek 30

South Platte 45, Arthur County 24

Southwest 48, Medicine Valley 35

St. Mary’s 67, Osmond 20

St. Paul 53, Gibbon 20

Summerland 52, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Thayer Central 53, Republic County, Kan. 37

Valentine 57, O’Neill 41

Wahoo 60, Bennington 43

Wauneta-Palisade 56, Wallace 38

West Point-Beemer 44, Arlington 33

Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Hi-Line 33

Wisner-Pilger 57, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Wood River 61, Sandy Creek 35

Wynot 54, Bloomfield 27

York 68, Ralston 12

Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic

Bellevue West 65, Columbus 36

Papillion-LaVista South 67, Grand Island 21

Early Bird Classic

Bellevue East 75, Norfolk 33

Papillion-LaVista 60, Lincoln High 25

Early Heartland/Metro Tournament

Lincoln Southeast 53, Omaha Westside 49

Millard West 46, Lincoln East 35

Early Metro/Heartland Classic

Lincoln Southwest 39, Elkhorn South 27

Millard North 69, Fremont 22

Early Season Tournament

Kearney 45, Omaha Marian 39

GICC Early Season Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Norfolk Catholic 24

Lincoln Lutheran 47, Omaha Gross Catholic 33

Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament

Lincoln Northeast 56, North Platte 39

Lincoln Pius X 48, Gretna 30

Lourdes Early Bird Tournament

Lincoln Christian 67, Nebraska City Lourdes 45

Yutan 39, Elmwood-Murdock 31

OPS Invitational

Omaha Central 83, Buena Vista 5

Western Conference Tournament

Chadron 39, Alliance 21

Scottsbluff 62, Sterling, Colo. 41

Sidney 88, Arvada, Colo. 4

Junior Varsity

At Norfolk

Grand Island CC; 3; 5; 8; 7—23

Norfolk Catholic; 10; 23; 6; 6—45

GICC—Palik 2, Reilly 3, Schardt 4, Connick 4, Blake 6, Herbek 4.

