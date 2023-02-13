Monday's summaries
Girls
Class D-2, Subdistrict 6
At Shelton
Giltner 27, Harvard 19
Harvard; 7; 6; 2; 4-19
Giltner; 7; 12; 2; 6-27
HARVARD-No stats available.
GILTNER-Reeson 4, A. Wilson 9, K. Wilson 10, Fastnacht 4.
Area scores
Boys
Amherst 61, Wood River 45
Gothenburg 69, Broken Bow 33
People are also reading…
Girls
Ansley-Litchfield 58, Elba 32
Aurora 36, Central City 22
Giltner 27, Harvard 19
St. Paul 52, Gibbon 27
Twin Loup 54, Burwell 26
Twin River 39, Riverside 19
State scores
Boys
Aquinas Catholic 51, Clarkson/Leigh 49
Chase County 60, Bridgeport 54
Conestoga 49, Omaha Brownell Talbot 38
Cornerstone Christian 69, Weeping Water 51
Ponca 37, Crofton 35
Sandhills/Thedford 69, Hyannis 46
Sioux County 55, Banner County 48 (OT)
Girls
Axtell 48, Loomis 39
Bishop Neumann 49, Arlington 41
Boyd County 63, Creighton 34
Brady 45, Franklin 14
CWC 39, Neligh-Oakdale 34 (OT)
Diller-Odell 56, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 44
Dorchester 42, Pawnee City 17
Exeter-Milligan 57, Friend 26
Holdrege 38, Cozad 22
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 38, Osmond-Randolph 25
Maxwell 43, Hi-Line 41
Mead 22, St. Edward 8
Mitchell 44, Hemingford 22
Omaha Concordia 64, Boys Town 18
Omaha Duchesne Academy 48, Omaha Westview 28
Palmyra 45, Louisville 33
Red Cloud 42, Kenesaw 35
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 56, Sutherland 30
South Sioux City 54, Elkhorn 53
Stanton 57, Lutheran High Northeast 53
Tri County 34, Johnson County Central 28
Wallace 35, Dundy County Stratton 27
Reserves
BOYS
At Grand Island
Northwest; 3; 15; 7; 9—34
GISH; 12; 12; 17; 11—52
GISH—Holling 21, Haubold 6, Willey 7, Coslor 6, Boltz 2, Bernal 2, Jones 2, Douglass 4, Dodban 2.