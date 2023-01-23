 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area basketball summaries

  • Updated
FILE PHOTO: Basketball

Check out the latest Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings!

Area summaries 

Girls

At Madison

Central City 43, Madison 19

Central City 7 13 13 10-43

Madison 1 4 7 7-19

CENTRAL CITY-Burbach 5, Sadler 10, Fousek 7, Buhlke 7, Schindler 11, Steinke 3. 

MADISON - No scoring available. 

At Spalding

Central Valley 47, Riverside 33

Central Valley 12 9 15 11-47

Riverside 7 5 9 12-33

CENTRAL VALLEY-Engel 6, Oakley 5, Wadas 3, Johnson 9, Holley 10, Butcher 14. 

RIVERSIDE-No scoring available. 

Area scores

Boys

Grand Island CC 49, Lincoln Christian 43, 2 OT

Hastings St. Cecilia 32, Kearney Catholic 30

Girls

Central City 43, Madison 19

Central Valley 47, Riverside 33

State scores

Boys

Ashland-Greenwood 62, Arlington 23

Boyd County 57, Neligh-Oakdale 46

Conestoga 36, Fort Calhoun 34

Cornerstone Christian 43, College View Academy 7

Douglas County West 56, Louisville 33

Elkhorn 52, Blair 51 (OT)

Madison 48, Pender 35

Norris 62, Elkhorn North 37

North Bend Central 56, Oakland-Craig 33

Parkview Christian 83, Whiting, IA 28

South Sioux City 57, Cedar Catholic 54

St. Mary's 53, Gregory, SD 50

Summerland 57, Plainview 31

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Gibbon 38

Syracuse 42, Yutan 31

Wausa 56, Gayville-Volin, SD 33

Girls

BDS 60, Nebraska Lutheran 30

Beatrice 55, Nebraska City 12

Bishop Neumann 75, Aquinas Catholic 36

Blair 39, Elkhorn 36

Columbus 52, Hastings 33

Dundy County Stratton 44, Maxwell 37

Elkhorn Valley 57, Osmond-Randolph 29

Freeman 29, Johnson County Central 19

Holdrege 41, Cozad 36

Kearney Catholic 59, Omaha Concordia 26

Malcolm 67, Ralston 17

Medicine Valley 38, Bertrand 24

North Bend Central 47, Oakland-Craig 37

Sandhills Valley 52, Anselmo-Merna 47

Schuyler 28, Lexington 20

Southwest 57, Alma 44

St. Mary's 61, Gregory, SD 46

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 77, Gibbon 42

Twin Loup 41, Mullen 35

Wauneta-Palisade 59, Paxton 40

Waverly 58, Bennington 42

