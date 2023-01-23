Area basketball summaries

Area summaries
Girls
At Madison
Central City 43, Madison 19
Central City 7 13 13 10-43
Madison 1 4 7 7-19
CENTRAL CITY-Burbach 5, Sadler 10, Fousek 7, Buhlke 7, Schindler 11, Steinke 3.
MADISON - No scoring available.
At Spalding
Central Valley 47, Riverside 33
Central Valley 12 9 15 11-47
Riverside 7 5 9 12-33
CENTRAL VALLEY-Engel 6, Oakley 5, Wadas 3, Johnson 9, Holley 10, Butcher 14.
People are also reading…
RIVERSIDE-No scoring available.
Area scores
Boys
Grand Island CC 49, Lincoln Christian 43, 2 OT
Hastings St. Cecilia 32, Kearney Catholic 30
Girls
Central City 43, Madison 19
Central Valley 47, Riverside 33
State scores
Boys
Ashland-Greenwood 62, Arlington 23
Boyd County 57, Neligh-Oakdale 46
Conestoga 36, Fort Calhoun 34
Cornerstone Christian 43, College View Academy 7
Douglas County West 56, Louisville 33
Elkhorn 52, Blair 51 (OT)
Madison 48, Pender 35
Norris 62, Elkhorn North 37
North Bend Central 56, Oakland-Craig 33
Parkview Christian 83, Whiting, IA 28
South Sioux City 57, Cedar Catholic 54
St. Mary's 53, Gregory, SD 50
Summerland 57, Plainview 31
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Gibbon 38
Syracuse 42, Yutan 31
Wausa 56, Gayville-Volin, SD 33
Girls
BDS 60, Nebraska Lutheran 30
Beatrice 55, Nebraska City 12
Bishop Neumann 75, Aquinas Catholic 36
Blair 39, Elkhorn 36
Columbus 52, Hastings 33
Dundy County Stratton 44, Maxwell 37
Elkhorn Valley 57, Osmond-Randolph 29
Freeman 29, Johnson County Central 19
Holdrege 41, Cozad 36
Kearney Catholic 59, Omaha Concordia 26
Malcolm 67, Ralston 17
Medicine Valley 38, Bertrand 24
North Bend Central 47, Oakland-Craig 37
Sandhills Valley 52, Anselmo-Merna 47
Schuyler 28, Lexington 20
Southwest 57, Alma 44
St. Mary's 61, Gregory, SD 46
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 77, Gibbon 42
Twin Loup 41, Mullen 35
Wauneta-Palisade 59, Paxton 40
Waverly 58, Bennington 42