Area basketball summaries

Boys 

State scores

Cornerstone Christian 43, Heartland Christian, IA 28

Hi-Line 72, Franklin 57

Kearney 71, Papillion-LaVista 55

Lincoln North Star 90, Omaha Burke 55

Omaha Nation 85, Takini, SD 35

Santee 112, Tiospaye Topa, SD 72

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 79, Heartland Lutheran 11

Girls

At Ravenna

Ravenna 50, Southern Valley 41

Southern Valley; 5; 8; 8; 20-41

Ravenna; 7; 15; 20; 8-50

SOUTHERN VALLEY-Bose 18, Hammond 3, Hunt 4, Bose 2, Lambert 1, Baily 13.

RAVENNA-Sklenar 12, A. Wick 2, Fiddelke 14, McKeon 8, Coulter 3, Ke. Hurt 11. 

State scores

Adams Central 54, Minden 51 (OT)

Ansley-Litchfield 45, Axtell 34

Auburn 51, Ralston 34

Centura 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 35

Clarkson/Leigh 52, West Point-Beemer 37

Cozad 42, Cambridge 35

Cross County 52, Hampton 36

Dorchester 38, Osceola 24

Elmwood-Murdock 39, Syracuse 24

Hi-Line 54, Franklin 15

Lincoln North Star 71, Omaha Burke 40

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Tekamah-Herman 32

Nebraska Lutheran 46, Exeter-Milligan 45

Oakland-Craig 66, Wisner-Pilger 36

Omaha Nation 80, Takini, SD 17

Ravenna 50, Southern Valley 41

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 64, Heartland Lutheran 35

Tiospa Zina, SD 50, Santee 48

Wilcox-Hildreth 54, Arapahoe 26

