Basketball
Boys
State scores
Cornerstone Christian 43, Heartland Christian, IA 28
Hi-Line 72, Franklin 57
Kearney 71, Papillion-LaVista 55
Lincoln North Star 90, Omaha Burke 55
Omaha Nation 85, Takini, SD 35
Santee 112, Tiospaye Topa, SD 72
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 79, Heartland Lutheran 11
Girls
Area basketball summaries
At Ravenna
Ravenna 50, Southern Valley 41
People are also reading…
Southern Valley; 5; 8; 8; 20-41
Ravenna; 7; 15; 20; 8-50
SOUTHERN VALLEY-Bose 18, Hammond 3, Hunt 4, Bose 2, Lambert 1, Baily 13.
RAVENNA-Sklenar 12, A. Wick 2, Fiddelke 14, McKeon 8, Coulter 3, Ke. Hurt 11.
State scores
Adams Central 54, Minden 51 (OT)
Ansley-Litchfield 45, Axtell 34
Auburn 51, Ralston 34
Centura 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 35
Clarkson/Leigh 52, West Point-Beemer 37
Cozad 42, Cambridge 35
Cross County 52, Hampton 36
Dorchester 38, Osceola 24
Elmwood-Murdock 39, Syracuse 24
Hi-Line 54, Franklin 15
Lincoln North Star 71, Omaha Burke 40
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Tekamah-Herman 32
Nebraska Lutheran 46, Exeter-Milligan 45
Oakland-Craig 66, Wisner-Pilger 36
Omaha Nation 80, Takini, SD 17
Ravenna 50, Southern Valley 41
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 64, Heartland Lutheran 35
Tiospa Zina, SD 50, Santee 48
Wilcox-Hildreth 54, Arapahoe 26