 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area basketball summaries

  • Updated
  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Basketball

Check out the latest Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings!

Area Summaries 

At Cairo

Centura 57, St. Paul 51

St. Paul - 57

Centura - 51

ST. PAUL-Wells 17, Knapp 9, Goettsche 8.

CENTURA-Fries 15, Ruhl 12, Noakes 10. 

Boys

At Wood River

Ord; 7; 6; 4; 8–26

Wood River; 12; 22; 18; 16–68

Ord–Hinrichs 10, Geiser 1, Ryschon 2, Sanders 6, Thompson 2, Kovari K 5.

Wood River–Graves 7, Rodriguez 3, Paulk 5, Brabec 3, Cronk 9, Rindone 3, Johnson 29, Lobeda 2, Rohrich 6, Packer 1.

People are also reading…

At Hastings

Seward 53, Adams Central 39

Seward; 14; 14; 13; 12-53

Adams Central; 1; 15; 10; 13-39

SEWARD-Stats not available.

ADAMS CENTRAL-Dierks 5, Propp 2, Vontz 3, Johnson 3, J. Trausch 4, McIntyre 3, Shestak 3, Janzen 4, Teichmeier 12.

Girls

At Cairo

Centura 57, St. Paul 34

St. Paul; 9; 4; 7; 14–34

Centura; 12; 17; 12; 16–57

ST. PAUL–Kunze 12, Wegner 1, Poss 2, Kelley 15, Wegner 4.

CENTURA–Coghlan 6, Wooden 14, McDonald 3, Christensen 17, Davis 13, Crawford 2, Chelewski 2.

At Elm Creek

Ravenna 67, Elm Creek 54

Ravenna; 16; 18; 12; 21–67

Elm Creek; 13; 14; 6; 21–54

RAVENNA–Sklenar 26, A. Wick 2, Fiddelke 5, McKeon 8, Coulter 7, Ke. Hurt 19.

ELM CREEK-Knapp 13, Carlton 3, Erickson 4, Bauer 22, Meier 12.

At Central City

Boone Central 36, Central City 18

Boone Central; 12; 8; 5; 11–36

Central City; 2; 7; 5; 4–18

BC–Stats not available.

CC–Burbach 2, Sadler 8, Fousek 3, Buhlke 2, Schindler 2, Steinke 1.

At Wood River

Ord 61, Wood River 44

Ord; 11; 22; 19; 9–61

Wood River; 4; 15; 16; 9–44

ORD–Stats not available

WOOD RIVER–Brabec 1, Morgan 9, Peters 17, Frear 9, Lual 2, Dimmitt 6.

Area boys scores

Aurora 55, Columbus Lakeview 26

Burwell 54, Palmer 37

Central City 69, Boone Central 55

Columbus Scotus 58, Grand Island CC 41

Elgin Public/Pope John 71, Central Valley 37

Elm Creek 46, Ravenna 34

Fullerton 80, Elba 51

Seward 53, Adams Central 39

Wood River 68, Ord 26

York 75, Northwest 38

Area girls scores

Adams Central 49, Schuyler 8

Broken Bow 52, Ainsworth 43

Burwell 71, Palmer 19

Columbus Lakeview 34, Aurora 31

Columbus Scotus 41, Grand Island CC 29

Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Arcadia/Loup City 38

Elgin Public/Pope John 69, Central Valley 30

Kearney Catholic 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 34

Nebraska Christian 71, Heartland 25

Ord 61, Wood River 44

State boys scores

Amherst 69, Hi-Line 38

Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31

Auburn 64, Falls City 22

BDS 31, McCool Junction 30

Bayard 72, South Platte 49

Beatrice 71, Ralston 63

Bellevue West 69, Omaha Central 44

Bennington 58, Elkhorn 41

Bertrand 41, Alma 38

Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39

Cambridge 57, Arapahoe 43

Cedar Catholic 63, Ponca 30

Creighton Preparatory School 59, Omaha Westside 52

Crete 66, Lexington 25

Dundy County Stratton 60, Paxton 50

Elkhorn South 74, Omaha Westview 56

Elkhorn Valley 54, Summerland 49

Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Southern 30

Freeman 59, Elmwood-Murdock 45

Gothenburg 60, Minden 38

Gretna 53, Millard West 43

Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 44

Holdrege 59, Cozad 42

Humphrey St. Francis 69, St. Edward 24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Oakland-Craig 32

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54, Osmond-Randolph 25

Leyton 64, Banner County 18

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Archbishop Bergan 25

Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha Skutt Catholic 49

Lincoln Southeast 60, Lincoln East 41

Loomis 57, Franklin 41

Malcolm 70, Plattsmouth 46

Maywood-Hayes Center 45, Hitchcock County 35

McCook 66, Ainsworth 61

Medicine Valley 56, Southwest 50

Morrill 30, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, WY 0

Mullen 40, Brady 33

Norris 57, Waverly 42

O'Neill 55, Norfolk Catholic 52

Ogallala 78, Valentine 28

Omaha Concordia 59, Boys Town 45

Pawnee City 72, Lewiston 52

Pierce 41, West Point-Beemer 29

Platteview 85, Nebraska City 57

Potter-Dix 71, Prairie, CO 19

Red Cloud 52, Heartland Lutheran 11

Sandhills/Thedford 57, Cody-Kilgore 49

Sandy Creek 57, Fairbury 39

St. Mary's 49, Creighton 42

Stanton 65, Twin River 50

Superior 40, Deshler 38

Wilber-Clatonia 44, Palmyra 42

Winnebago 76, Bancroft-Rosalie 59

State girls scores

Battle Creek 42, Howells-Dodge 39 (OT)

Bayard 56, South Platte 51

Bellevue West 64, Omaha Central 60

Blue Hill 44, Lawrence-Nelson 42

Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39

Centennial 52, Fillmore Central 23

Clarkson/Leigh 56, Wisner-Pilger 43

David City 46, Mead 17

Elkhorn North 59, Waverly 32

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Freeman 28

Fairbury 41, Sandy Creek 27

Falls City 35, Auburn 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Southern 23

Fremont 56, Omaha Burke 39

Gothenburg 50, Holdrege 32

Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 41

Hemingford 38, Crawford 27

Homer 53, Siouxland Community Christian, IA 24

Humphrey St. Francis 55, St. Edward 11

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 40, Osmond-Randolph 36

Lewiston 68, Pawnee City 16

Leyton 59, Banner County 8

Lincoln Christian 52, Bishop Neumann 28

Lincoln East 53, Lincoln Southeast 30

Lincoln North Star 58, Norfolk 19

Lingle Ft. Laramie, WY 70, Morrill 44

Loomis 39, Franklin 18

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37, Madison 30

McCool Junction 33, Osceola 30

Meridian 52, High Plains Community 22

Milford 39, Sutton 27

Millard North 73, Bellevue East 58

Millard West 62, Gretna 54

Minden 48, McCook 37

Mitchell 38, Kimball 27

O'Neill 43, Norfolk Catholic 39

Oakland-Craig 70, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 29

Ogallala 45, Valentine 42 (OT)

Omaha Benson 73, Omaha Buena Vista 14

Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Lincoln Pius X 35

Omaha Westview 63, Elkhorn South 53

Overton 47, Shelton 37

Parkview Christian 62, Omaha Christian Academy 18

Perkins County 58, Holyoke, CO 35

Ponca 45, Cedar Catholic 40 (OT)

Prairie, CO 32, Potter-Dix 31

Sedgwick County, CO 62, Garden County 24

St. Mary's 74, Creighton 32

Stanton 71, Twin River 42

Summerland 51, Elkhorn Valley 40

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Ansley-Litchfield 29

Superior 51, Deshler 30

Syracuse 38, Raymond Central 32

West Holt 63, Neligh-Oakdale 20

West Point-Beemer 45, Pierce 43

Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Silver Lake 23

York 41, Crete 30

Yutan 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22

Wrestling

Area dual results

Boys

Broken Bow 61, Ord 15

Fairbury 45, Central City 34

Northwest 75, Adams Central 6

St. Paul 41, O’Neill 31

Girls

Northwest 33, Adams Central 30

O’Neill 48, St. Paul 6

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

Family discusses missing Aurora couple

 It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee's in Grand Island. But that report has been discredited, the couple's son, Victor, said Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts