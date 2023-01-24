Area basketball summaries

Area Summaries
At Cairo
Centura 57, St. Paul 51
St. Paul - 57
Centura - 51
ST. PAUL-Wells 17, Knapp 9, Goettsche 8.
CENTURA-Fries 15, Ruhl 12, Noakes 10.
Boys
At Wood River
Ord; 7; 6; 4; 8–26
Wood River; 12; 22; 18; 16–68
Ord–Hinrichs 10, Geiser 1, Ryschon 2, Sanders 6, Thompson 2, Kovari K 5.
Wood River–Graves 7, Rodriguez 3, Paulk 5, Brabec 3, Cronk 9, Rindone 3, Johnson 29, Lobeda 2, Rohrich 6, Packer 1.
At Hastings
Seward 53, Adams Central 39
Seward; 14; 14; 13; 12-53
Adams Central; 1; 15; 10; 13-39
SEWARD-Stats not available.
ADAMS CENTRAL-Dierks 5, Propp 2, Vontz 3, Johnson 3, J. Trausch 4, McIntyre 3, Shestak 3, Janzen 4, Teichmeier 12.
Girls
At Cairo
Centura 57, St. Paul 34
St. Paul; 9; 4; 7; 14–34
Centura; 12; 17; 12; 16–57
ST. PAUL–Kunze 12, Wegner 1, Poss 2, Kelley 15, Wegner 4.
CENTURA–Coghlan 6, Wooden 14, McDonald 3, Christensen 17, Davis 13, Crawford 2, Chelewski 2.
At Elm Creek
Ravenna 67, Elm Creek 54
Ravenna; 16; 18; 12; 21–67
Elm Creek; 13; 14; 6; 21–54
RAVENNA–Sklenar 26, A. Wick 2, Fiddelke 5, McKeon 8, Coulter 7, Ke. Hurt 19.
ELM CREEK-Knapp 13, Carlton 3, Erickson 4, Bauer 22, Meier 12.
At Central City
Boone Central 36, Central City 18
Boone Central; 12; 8; 5; 11–36
Central City; 2; 7; 5; 4–18
BC–Stats not available.
CC–Burbach 2, Sadler 8, Fousek 3, Buhlke 2, Schindler 2, Steinke 1.
At Wood River
Ord 61, Wood River 44
Ord; 11; 22; 19; 9–61
Wood River; 4; 15; 16; 9–44
ORD–Stats not available
WOOD RIVER–Brabec 1, Morgan 9, Peters 17, Frear 9, Lual 2, Dimmitt 6.
Area boys scores
Aurora 55, Columbus Lakeview 26
Burwell 54, Palmer 37
Central City 69, Boone Central 55
Columbus Scotus 58, Grand Island CC 41
Elgin Public/Pope John 71, Central Valley 37
Elm Creek 46, Ravenna 34
Fullerton 80, Elba 51
Seward 53, Adams Central 39
Wood River 68, Ord 26
York 75, Northwest 38
Area girls scores
Adams Central 49, Schuyler 8
Broken Bow 52, Ainsworth 43
Burwell 71, Palmer 19
Columbus Lakeview 34, Aurora 31
Columbus Scotus 41, Grand Island CC 29
Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Arcadia/Loup City 38
Elgin Public/Pope John 69, Central Valley 30
Kearney Catholic 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 34
Nebraska Christian 71, Heartland 25
Ord 61, Wood River 44
State boys scores
Amherst 69, Hi-Line 38
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31
Auburn 64, Falls City 22
BDS 31, McCool Junction 30
Bayard 72, South Platte 49
Beatrice 71, Ralston 63
Bellevue West 69, Omaha Central 44
Bennington 58, Elkhorn 41
Bertrand 41, Alma 38
Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39
Cambridge 57, Arapahoe 43
Cedar Catholic 63, Ponca 30
Creighton Preparatory School 59, Omaha Westside 52
Crete 66, Lexington 25
Dundy County Stratton 60, Paxton 50
Elkhorn South 74, Omaha Westview 56
Elkhorn Valley 54, Summerland 49
Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Southern 30
Freeman 59, Elmwood-Murdock 45
Gothenburg 60, Minden 38
Gretna 53, Millard West 43
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 44
Holdrege 59, Cozad 42
Humphrey St. Francis 69, St. Edward 24
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Oakland-Craig 32
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54, Osmond-Randolph 25
Leyton 64, Banner County 18
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Archbishop Bergan 25
Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha Skutt Catholic 49
Lincoln Southeast 60, Lincoln East 41
Loomis 57, Franklin 41
Malcolm 70, Plattsmouth 46
Maywood-Hayes Center 45, Hitchcock County 35
McCook 66, Ainsworth 61
Medicine Valley 56, Southwest 50
Morrill 30, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, WY 0
Mullen 40, Brady 33
Norris 57, Waverly 42
O'Neill 55, Norfolk Catholic 52
Ogallala 78, Valentine 28
Omaha Concordia 59, Boys Town 45
Pawnee City 72, Lewiston 52
Pierce 41, West Point-Beemer 29
Platteview 85, Nebraska City 57
Potter-Dix 71, Prairie, CO 19
Red Cloud 52, Heartland Lutheran 11
Sandhills/Thedford 57, Cody-Kilgore 49
Sandy Creek 57, Fairbury 39
St. Mary's 49, Creighton 42
Stanton 65, Twin River 50
Superior 40, Deshler 38
Wilber-Clatonia 44, Palmyra 42
Winnebago 76, Bancroft-Rosalie 59
State girls scores
Battle Creek 42, Howells-Dodge 39 (OT)
Bayard 56, South Platte 51
Bellevue West 64, Omaha Central 60
Blue Hill 44, Lawrence-Nelson 42
Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39
Centennial 52, Fillmore Central 23
Clarkson/Leigh 56, Wisner-Pilger 43
David City 46, Mead 17
Elkhorn North 59, Waverly 32
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Freeman 28
Fairbury 41, Sandy Creek 27
Falls City 35, Auburn 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Southern 23
Fremont 56, Omaha Burke 39
Gothenburg 50, Holdrege 32
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 41
Hemingford 38, Crawford 27
Homer 53, Siouxland Community Christian, IA 24
Humphrey St. Francis 55, St. Edward 11
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 40, Osmond-Randolph 36
Lewiston 68, Pawnee City 16
Leyton 59, Banner County 8
Lincoln Christian 52, Bishop Neumann 28
Lincoln East 53, Lincoln Southeast 30
Lincoln North Star 58, Norfolk 19
Lingle Ft. Laramie, WY 70, Morrill 44
Loomis 39, Franklin 18
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37, Madison 30
McCool Junction 33, Osceola 30
Meridian 52, High Plains Community 22
Milford 39, Sutton 27
Millard North 73, Bellevue East 58
Millard West 62, Gretna 54
Minden 48, McCook 37
Mitchell 38, Kimball 27
O'Neill 43, Norfolk Catholic 39
Oakland-Craig 70, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 29
Ogallala 45, Valentine 42 (OT)
Omaha Benson 73, Omaha Buena Vista 14
Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Lincoln Pius X 35
Omaha Westview 63, Elkhorn South 53
Overton 47, Shelton 37
Parkview Christian 62, Omaha Christian Academy 18
Perkins County 58, Holyoke, CO 35
Ponca 45, Cedar Catholic 40 (OT)
Prairie, CO 32, Potter-Dix 31
Sedgwick County, CO 62, Garden County 24
St. Mary's 74, Creighton 32
Stanton 71, Twin River 42
Summerland 51, Elkhorn Valley 40
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Ansley-Litchfield 29
Superior 51, Deshler 30
Syracuse 38, Raymond Central 32
West Holt 63, Neligh-Oakdale 20
West Point-Beemer 45, Pierce 43
Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Silver Lake 23
York 41, Crete 30
Yutan 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22
Wrestling
Area dual results
Boys
Broken Bow 61, Ord 15
Fairbury 45, Central City 34
Northwest 75, Adams Central 6
St. Paul 41, O’Neill 31
Girls
Northwest 33, Adams Central 30
O’Neill 48, St. Paul 6