Area District results
Class B
District 3 Meet
At York Country Club
Team Standings
*State qualifiers
York *302, Norris *302, Waverly *323, Crete 333, Aurora 346, Adams Central 349, Minden 361, Beatrice 366, Northwest 379, Hastings 391, Seward 401.
State individuals qualifiers
1, Hinze, YOR, 67; 2, Thurber, NOR, 70; 3, Wall, WAV, 73; 4, Combs, NOR, 73; 5,Em. Jensen, YOR, 77; 6, Baehr, BEA, 77; 7, Roche, NOR, 78; 8, El. Jensen, YOR, 78; 9, Seevers, YOR, 80; 10, Klucas, WAV, 80.
Northwest golfers - Myles Eriksen 87, Kanyon Shada 96, Cole Martin 97, Zachary Fausch 99, Dane Martin 101.
Class C
District 5 Meet
At Darrell Howitt
Team Standings
*State qualifiers
Kearney Catholic *312, Amherst *332, *Mitchell *350, Sandhills Valley 374, Alma 388, Hi-Line 390, Broken Bow 391, Valentine 397, Kimball 402, Hershey 407, Sutherland 413, Bayard 417, Gordon-Rushville 449, Chase County 452.
State individuals qualifiers
1, Peters, MIT, 72; 2, Adelung, AMH, 75; 3, Edeal, KC, 75; 4, Redinger, KC, 78; 5, Malone, KC, 79; 6, Hogeland, KC, 80; 7, Kramer, SV, 80; 8, Dunham, KC, 80; 9, Lusche, KIM, 81; 10, Smith, AMH, 82.
Class D
District 3 Meet
At Calamus Golf Course
Team Standings
*State qualifiers
Neligh-Oakdale *348, Elgin Public/Pope John *365, Burwell *371, Creighton 374, Anselmo-Merna 375, Boyd County 379, Stuart 384, Niobrara/Verdigre 420, North Central 420, Riverside 436, Ainsworth 438, Central Valley 520.
State individuals qualifiers
1, Burns, CRE, 75; 2, Jesse, CWC, 77; 3, Cooksley, AM, 77; 4, Atkinson, AM, 77; 4, Atkinson, BC, 81; 5, Heiser, STU, 82; 6, Hoefer, EPPJ, 83; 7, Bartak, AM, 83; 8, Haake, ST, 83; 9, Gadeken, NO, 85; 10, Svoboda, BUR, 85; 10T, Kuester, NO, 85.