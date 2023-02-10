Day one district results
Class B
District 3 Meet
At Northwest
Team Standings
Cozad 62, Hastings 52.5, Northwest 40, York 38.5, Chadron 28, Norris 26.5, Wahoo 26, Aurora 25, Schuyler 23, Plattsmouth 21, Adams Central 2
Class C
District 1 Meet
At Boone Central
Team Standings
Fillmore Central 54, Logan View 53, David City 52.5, Raymond Central 49, Boone Central 43, Boys Town 43, Wilber-Clatonia 42, Arlington 33, Oakland-Craig 31, North Bend Central 26, Malcolm 25, Johnson County Central 24, Louisville 20, Grand Island CC 16, Southern 12, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 11.
District 3 Meet
At Central City
Team Standings
Crofton/Bloomfield 63, Yutan 62, Central City 55, St. Paul 53, Fairbury 52.5, Syracuse 51, Centennial 43, Tri-County 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 29, Palmyra 23, Tekamah-Herman 23, Lincoln Lutheran 21, South Central Nebraska 13.5, Cross County/Osceola 9, Twin River 8.
District 4 Meet
At Mitchell
Team Standings
Broken Bow 66, Valentine 55, Gordon-Rushville 53.5, Mitchell 48, Amherst 44, Chase County 41, Ord 30, Gibbon 27, Loomis/Bertrand 26, Kearney Catholic 24, West Holt 24, Hershey 19, Morrill 14, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 12, Wood River 10, Centura 7.
Class D
District 1 Meet
At Pender
Team Standings
Aquinas Catholic 58.5, Cambridge 55, Wisner-Pilger 43, Neligh-Oakdale 41, Pender 36, South Loup 34, Howells-Dodge 30, Fullerton 28, Madison 27, Central Valley 25, Riverside 24, Summerland 23, Wilcox-Hildreth 22.5, Elgin Public/Pope John 20, Stanton 19.5, Homer 12, Creighton 11, Bancroft-Rosalie 7, Osmond 6, Tri County NE 6, Winside 5, Niobrara/Verdigre 4, Ponca 3.
District 2 Meet
At Southern Valley
Team Standings
Guardian Angels CC 54, Burwell 53, Anselmo-Merna 51, Twin Loup 51, North Central 46, Hi-Line 45, Southern Valley 43, High Plains Community 42.5, SEM 31, Arapahoe 28, Axtell 27.5, Overton 23, Sandhills/Thedford 23, Ainsworth 21, Ansley/Litchfield 21, Palmer 18, Shelton 18, Elm Creek 17, St. Mary’s 17, Arcadia-Loup City 13, Kenesaw 12.5, Brady 12, Sandhills Valley 7.
District 3 Meet
At Thayer Central
Team Standings
Shelby-Rising City 54, Elkhorn Valley 52, East Butler 50, Plainview 48, Thayer Central 38.5, Ravenna 34, Alma 33, Clarkson-Leigh 30, Pleasanton 28, Franklin 25, Neb. Christian 20, Lyons-Decatur NE 18, Southwest 17.5, Freeman 16, Meridian 16, Sutton 15, Weeping Water 12, Cedar Bluffs 7, Dorchester 4, Friend 4.