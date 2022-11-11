 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area football roundup

  • Updated
  • 0
Football_file

Class D-2

Howells-Dodge 50,

Central Valley 12

HOWELLS — Class D-1 No. 1 Howells-Dodge was too much for No. 7 Central Valley.

The Jaguars had 282 total yards, with Lance Brester rushing for 183 yards with five total touchdowns. He ran for four scores and caught one.

Zander Wolf had the first Cougar score on a 3-yard run. The other score came on a 9-yard strike from Dierks Nekoliczak to Zaden Wolf in the third quarter.

Class C-1

Pierce 45, Adams Central 26

PIERCE — Adams Central fell behind early to Pierce and never really recovered.

The Class C-1, No. 2 Bluejays jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter over the No. 7 Patriots and were never threatened after that.

Adams Central ends its season at 9-3.

