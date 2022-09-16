Area Football roundup

Broken Bow 28, O'Neill 0

O'NEILL - The Broken Bow football team put up 28 points in the fourth quarter, en route to the win Friday.

Adams Central 29, Syracuse 7

SYRACUSE - Class C-1, No. 7 Adams Central ran for 296 yards during its 29-7 win over Syracuse.

Hyatt Collins had 11 carries for 141 yards with a touchdown, while Nick Conant had 13 carries for 136 with a score for the Patriots.

Riverside 19, Nebraska Christian 13

SPALDING - Riverside outscored Nebraska Christian 19-7 in the second win to help grab a 19-13 win.

Oliver Herman was 5 of 11 for 59 yards with a touchdown pass, while also rushing for a score.