Area Football roundup

Broken Bow 28, O'Neill 0

O'NEILL - The Broken Bow football team put up 28 points in the fourth quarter, en route to the win Friday. 

Adams Central 29, Syracuse 7

SYRACUSE - Class C-1, No. 7 Adams Central ran for 296 yards during its 29-7 win over Syracuse. 

Hyatt Collins had 11 carries for 141 yards with a touchdown, while Nick Conant had 13 carries for 136 with a score for the Patriots. 

Riverside 19, Nebraska Christian 13

SPALDING - Riverside outscored Nebraska Christian 19-7 in the second win to help grab a 19-13 win. 

Oliver Herman was 5 of 11 for 59 yards with a touchdown pass, while also rushing for a score. 

