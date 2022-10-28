Area football roundup

Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Valentine 16

HASTINGS — Carson Kudlacek helped Class C-2 No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia advance to the quarterfinals.

Kudlacek was 6 of 14 for 117 yards with a touchdown pass, while carrying the ball 13 times for 103 yards and scored twice, including a 65-yard run to put the game away.

Stanton 54,Ravenna 18

STANTON — Class D-1, No. 2 Stanton ended Ravenna’s season during a 54-18 win during the Class D-1 state playoffs Friday.

Ord 40, Chase County 0

ORD - Class C-2, No. 2 Ord easily advanced to the C-2 quarterfinals with a 40-0 win over Chase County.

Trent McCain had 32 carries for 267 yards with three scores, while Brent Hinrich had 23 carries for 149 yards with two touchdowns for the Chants.

Zach Lewandowski had 28 carries for 167 yards with two touchdowns for the Bluejays in the loss.