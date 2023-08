Adams Central

 CLASS: B

 NICKNAME: Patriots

 CONFERENCE: Central

 COACH: Rod Hartman

 RETURNING PLAYERS: Sidney O’Dey, Sr. (two-time medalist); Peyton Hartman, So.; Jersie Deicker, Jr.; Hanna Kull, Jr.; Kendall Consbruck, Jr.

 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. — 22, at Doniphan-Trumbull Invite; 24, Central City; 31, at GICC Inv;

Sept. — 7, at Kearney Inv.; 12, at Hastings Inv.; 15, at Minden Inv.; 26, Adams Central Inv.; 29, at Central Conference Meet.

Arcadia-Loup City

 CLASS: C

 NICKNAME: Rebels

 CONFERENCE: Lou-Platte

 COACH: Mark Higgins

 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. — 22, at Doniphan-Trumbull Inv.; 24, at Kearney Catholic Inv.; 31, St. Paul Quad.;

Sept. —7, at Minden Inv.; 12, Arcadia-Loup City Inv.; 19, at Gibbon Inv.; 22, at Lou-Platte Conf. Meet; 26, at Ravenna Inv.; 28, at Centura Inv.

Aurora

 CLASS: B

 NICKNAME: Huskies

 COACH: Rick Bell

 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. — 17, at Central City Scramble; 25, at Seward Invite; 31, York Inv.;

Sept. —5, at Northwest; 7, at Lakeview Inv.; 9, at Aurora Inv.; 12, at Exeter-Milligan Inv..; 14, York Inv.; 18, Aurora Quad.; 19, at Minden Tri.; 21, at Holdrege Inv.; 25, at York Tri.; 26, at NW JV Inv.; 29, Central Conf. Meet at Aurora

Broken Bow

 CLASS: C

 NICKNAME: Indians (three-time defending state champs)

 CONFERENCE: Southwest

 COACH: Kelley Cooksley.

 RETURNING PLAYERS: Camryn Johnson, Sr. (2-time medalist); Molly Custer, Sr. (2-time medalist), Taylor Schaaf, Sr.; Skylar Benjamin, Sr.

 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. — 24, at Kearney Catholic Inv.; 25, at Kearney Inv.; 29, at Minden Quad; 31, at Grand Island CC Inv.;

Sept. — 5, Broken Bow Inv.; 7, at Minden Inv.; 12, at Gothenburg Inv.; 14, at North Platte Inv.; 18, at Burwell; 21, at Holdrege Inv.; 25, at Cozad Inv.; 26, SWC Meet at Gothenburg.

Central City

 CLASS: C

 NICKNAME: Bison

 CONFERENCE: Lou Platte

 COACH: Whitney Springer

 RETURNING PLAYERS: Akeylia Bush, Sr.; Katelynn Blomstedt, Sr.

 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. — 17, Central City Scramble; 24, at Adams Central; 31, at Grand Island CC Inv.;

Sept. — 7, at Lakeview Inv.; 11, Central City Quad; 12, at Exeter-Milligna Inv.; 18, Northwest Quad; 19, at Fullerton Inv.; 22, at Lou-Platte Conf. Meet; 26, at Northwest Inv.; 27, Central City Tri.

Centura

 CLASS: C

 NICKNAME: Centurions

 COACH: Ashlyn Roth

 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. — 22, at Doniphan-Trumbull Inv.; 31, at St. Paul Quad;

Sept. — 5, at Broken Bow Inv.; 12, at Arcadia-Loup City Inv.; 14, at Doniphan-Trumbull Quad.; 19, at Gibbon Inv.; 22, at Lou-Platte Conference Meet; 26, at Ravenna Inv.; 28, Centura Inv.

Doniphan-Trumbull

 CLASS: C

 NICKNAME: Cardinals

 COACH: Ben Gehring

 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. —22, Doniphan-Trumbull Inv.; 24, at Kearney Catholic Inv.; 29, at GICC Tri.; 31, at GICC Inv;

Sept. — 5 at, Superior; 7, at Gibbon Inv.; 12, at Hastings Inv.; 14, at Arcadia-Loup City Tri.; 19, at Gibbon; 22, at Lou-Platte Conf. Meet at Centura Hills; 26, at Ravenna Inv.; 28, Centura Inv.;

Fullerton

 CLASS: C

 NICKNAME: Warriors

 COACH: Shawn Ostransky

 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. — 17, Central City Scramble; 21, at Boone Central; 29, Fullerton Tri.; 31, at Grand Island CC Inv.;

Sept. — 5, Heartland Tri.; 7, at Heartland Inv.; 9, at Aurora Inv.;12, Exeter-Milligan Inv.; 16, at Boone Central Inv.; 19, at Fullerton Inv.; 27, at Central City; 28, at Centura Inv.;

Grand Island

 CLASS: A

 NICKNAME: Islanders

 CONFERENCE: HAC

 COACH: Jeremiah Slough

 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. — 17, Grand Island Triangular; 22, at Lincoln Invite; 25, at Kearney Inv.; 29, at Lincoln Pius X Shootout;

Sept. — 1, at Grand Island Inv.; 7, at Lincoln SE Inv.; 11, at Hastings; 14, at Norfolk Inv; 19, Kearney; 21, Lincoln East Inv.; 29, at HAC Championship Meet

Grand Island

Central Catholic

 CLASS: C

 NICKNAME: Crusaders

 CONFERENCE: Centennial

 COACH: Dee Hanssen

 RETURNING PLAYERS: Madeline Logue, Sr.; McKenzie Clausen, So.; Julia Messere, So.

 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. — 17, at Central City Scramble; 22, Doniphan-Trumbull Inv.; 24, at Kearney Catholic Invite; 29, GICC Tri.; 31, GICC Inv.;

Sept. — 5, at Concordia Tri.; 7, at Kearney Catholic Inv.; 11, at Aurora Quad; 15, at Minden Invite; 18, at Northwest Quad.; 23, at Centennial Conf. Meet; 25, at Cozad Inv.; 27, at Scotus Inv.

Hastings

 CLASS: B

 NICKNAME: Tigers

 CONFERENCE: GNAC

 COACH: Anna Cafferty

 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. — 21, at Norris Tri.; 24, at Kearney Catholic Invite;

Sept. — 1, at Grand Island Invite; 8, at Lexington Invite; 11, Grand Island; 12, Hastings Invite; 15, at Minden Invite; 18, at Doniphan-Trumbull Invite; 19, at Minden Triangular; 21, at Holdrege Invite; 29, at GNAC Tournament.

Northwest

 CLASS: B

 NICKNAME: Vikings

 CONFERENCE: Central

 COACH: Peyton Traudt

 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. — 17, at Central City Scramble; 22, at Doniphan-Trumbull Inv.; 22, Grand Island Cup; 25, at Seward Invite; 31, at York Inv.;

Sept. — 7, at Lakeview Inv.; 11, Northwest Quad; 12, at Gothenburg Inv.; 18, at GICC Quad.; 21, at Holdrege Inv.; 26, Adams Central Inv.; 29, at Central Conf. Meet at Adams Central

Ravenna

 CLASS: C

 NICKNAME: Bluejays

 CONFERENCE: Lou-Platte

 COACH: Alison Yendra

 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. — 24, at Kearney Catholic Inv.; 31, at St. Paul Quad;

Sept. — 5, at Broken Bow Inv.; 7, at Kearney Catholic Inv.; 12, at Arcadia-Loup City; 19, at Gibbon Scramble; 22, at Lou-Platte Conf. Meet; 26, Ravenna Inv.; 28, at Centura Inv.;

St. Paul

 CLASS: C

 NICKNAME: Wildcats

 CONFERENCE: Lou-Platte

 COACH: Ashley Lynch

 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. — 22, at Doniphan-Trumbull Inv.; 24, at Kearney Catholic Inv.; 31, at St. Paul Quad;

Sept. — 5, at Broken Bow Inv; 19, at Gibbon Inv.; 22, at Lou-Platte Conf. Meet; 26, at Ravenna Inv.; 28, at Centura Inv.