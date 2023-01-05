 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area schedule

  • 0

Area schedule

Friday

Basketball

Boys

Arcadia/Loup City at Central City

BDS at Giltner

Columbus Lakeview at Northwest

Gibbon at Ord

Grand Island Central Catholic at Kearney Catholic

Heartland at Fullerton

Holdrege at Broken Bow

Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island

Nebraska Christian at Central Valley

Palmer at East Butler

Ravenna at Wood River

People are also reading…

Schuyler at Aurora

St. Paul at Sandy Creek

Girls

Arcadia/Loup City at Central City

BDS at Giltner

Columbus Lakeview at Northwest

Gibbon at Ord

Grand Island Central Catholic at Kearney Catholic

Heartland at Fullerton

Holdrege at Broken Bow

Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island

Nebraska Christian at Central Valley

Palmer at East Butler

Ravenna at Wood River

Schuyler at Aurora

St. Paul at Sandy Creek

Wrestling

Burwell Invite (Arcadia-Loup City, Burwell, Central Valley, Grand Island CC, Ravenna, St. Paul, Wood River)

Millard West Invite (Grand Island)

Norm Manstedt Invite (Adams Central)

Tri County duals (Centura)

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts