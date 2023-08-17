Adams Central

n CLASS: B

n NICKNAME: Patriots

n COACH: Ed Sughroue

n RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 7

n KEY RETURNEES: Tate McIntyre, Sr.; Dylan Janzen, Sr.; Taylor Ablott, Jr.

n 2023 schedule

Aug. — 24, at Crete Tri.; 26, at GICC Invite; 29, at McCook; 31, Kearney Catholic;

Sept. — 1, at Lincoln Christian Inv.; 5, York; 7, at GICC; 12, Holdrege; 19, Lexington; 21, Scottsbluff; 22, at Hastings Inv.; 26, at Kearney Catholic Inv.; 28, at Kearney Catholic; 29, at York Inv.;

Oct. — 3, at Holdrege; 5, at Hastings; 7, at East-West Shootout.

Grand Island

n CLASS: A

n NICKNAME: Islanders

n COACH: Josh Budler

n RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: NA

n KEY RETURNEES: Riley Voss, Jr.; Kaleb Broz, Sr.; Mason Havel, Jr.

n 2023 schedule

Aug. — 24, at Columbus; 25, at Lincoln High Inv.; 29, at Millard West Quad; 31, at Kearney;

Sept. — 1, at Columbus Inv.; 5, at Lincoln High; 8, at North Platte Inv; 11, at Lincoln Northeast; 12, at Hastings 13, at Lincoln Southeast; 22, at Hastings Inv.; 27, Grand Island Tri.; 29, at Norfolk;

Oct. — 4, Lincoln North Star; 6, at HAC Championships.

Grand Island Central Catholic

n CLASS: B

n NICKNAME: Crusaders

n COACH: James Lowry

n RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 4

n KEY RETURNEES: Austin Staab, Sr.; JT Rein, Jr.; Andrew Arens, Sr.

n 2023 schedule

Aug. — 24, at Kearney Catholic Inv.; 26, GICC Inv.; 31, at York Tri.;

Sept. — 5, at Lincoln Pius X Invite; 7, Adams Central; 11, at Kearney Catholic Tri.; 15, at Omaha Roncalli; 16, at Bellevue West Inv.; 19, at Kearney Catholic Tri.; 22, Grand Island CC Inv.; 26, at Kearney Catholic Inv.;

Oct. – 3, at Holdrege

Hastings

n CLASS: B

n NICKNAME: Tigers

n COACH: Mark Gueswell.

n RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: 5

n KEY RETURNEES: Ben Hafer, Sr.; Alex Hafer, Sr.; Ethan Zimmerman, Sr.; Mason Kusek, Sr.; Parker Ablott, Jr.

n 2023 schedule

Aug. — 24, Lexington; 26, at Grand Island CC Inv.; 28, at Kearney Catholic Tri.; 29, at McCook;

Sept. — 2, at Columbus Inv.; 5, Norfolk; 7, at Lincoln High; 8, at North Platte Inv.; 12, Grand Island; 14, at Holdregw.; 19, at Lincoln Inv.; 21, North Platte; 22, Hastings Inv.; 28, at Kearney

Oct. – 3, York; 5, at Adams Central; 7, at Kearney Inv.