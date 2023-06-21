The Nebraska Army National Guard’s 43rd Army Band has embarked on its summer tour and has several performances scheduled in Central Nebraska, including a Friday stop at Stuhr Museum in Grand Island.

Officially organized and federally recognized in March 1948, the 43rd Army Band has been sharing patriotism through music with Nebraskans for 75 years.

As the only musical unit of the Nebraska National Guard, the 43rd Army Band represents the National Guard at a variety of civilian and official military functions throughout the state. The band performs at parades, concerts, dances and receptions for military dignitaries. Musical variety shows are often on its schedule.

The band is comprised of citizen-soldier musicians from across the state. Many of the members are students, music teachers or otherwise associated with the music field in their civilian pursuits. The 43rd Army Band replaces an Active Duty Army Band during its two weeks of annual training at least every three years.

The band’s Grand Island performance is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, outside the Stuhr Building’s east portico. There is no admission charge. Those wishing to attend the concert are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.

The summer concert tour schedule also includes:

Hastings: 5 p.m. Thursday, June 22, Farmers Market, Second Street and St. Joseph’s Avenue; and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Chautauqua Park pavilion, 2219 W. Fifth St.

Central City: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater.

Kearney: 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, Kearney High School auditorium, 2702 W. 11th St.

Holdrege: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Tassel Performing Arts Center, 1324 Tilden St.

York: 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, York County Courthouse, 510 N. Lincoln Ave. (in case of inclement weather the performance will be moved to the Yorkshire Playhouse, 517 N. Lincoln Ave.).

There is no charge for any of the performances; for more information check out the band’s Facebook page.

Aurora gallery features new exhibit from local photographer

AURORA — Expressions will debut a new exhibit from Aurora photographer Deb Miller at a special event set for Saturday morning.

The opening at Espressions, located at the Leadership Center, 1117 M St., is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24.

Miller’s photography presents a focus on wildlife, with a special interest in raptors and documenting the stories of their habitat and conservation.

Miller developed her experience with photography throughout her life, taking photos of her children and family until their adulthood. She then took an interest in taking pictures at the river, which sparked her love for wildlife photography. In 2013 she joined a Master Naturalist program, where she was introduced to raptor recovery through the Raptor Conservation Alliance.

“I just got hooked with not only helping the birds but taking photographs of the birds and learning the story about them,” she said.

In her professional life, she has always been an educator, whether that was during her time as a physical education teacher for PK-12, or while she was a physical therapist at the local nursing home.

She often brought her love of raptors to work with her. The residents of the nursing home were eager to hear about her latest adventures and enjoyed the “name the bird” puzzles she would make for them.

In 2015, Miller became a part time educator at the Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora. In 2017 she joined the team full time and has thoroughly enjoyed her position as a mad scientist. During her time there, she helped their curriculum expand into the education of raptors. She has also shared her love of photography with the children she works with, and with her coworkers as well.

For more information about the exhibit, contact Gabrielle Brosman at 402-694-3934 or gabi@tlcaurora.org

MONA celebrates Kearney’s Sesquicentennial with downtown mural project

KEARNEY — As the Kearney community gears up to celebrate its 150th birthday, the Museum of Nebraska Art is preparing to join in the Sesquicentennial festivities by hosting a one-day community mural project.

The museum has enlisted the help of muralist David Manzanares, an Oaxacan indigenous artist who lives in Omaha. Since 2014, his work has been enriching public spaces and communities with murals about individual and collective identities, the human experience, and migration.

On Saturday, June 24, community members of all ages are invited to participate in the creation of the temporary mural on MONA’s construction fence line at the corner of Central Avenue and 24th Street. Manzanares’ goal for the project is to celebrate the Kearney community and inspire a sense of belonging for all.

Project hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.

Cruise Nite concert tickets on sale at MPAC

KEARNEY — Tickets are now on sale for the Cruise Nite concert at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.

The concert, featuring Jimmy Dee & the Fabulous Destinations, is set for 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Merryman, 225 W. 22nd St.

When filmmaker George Lucas directed the movie, “American Graffiti,” during the 1970s, he could not have predicted the wave of nostalgia that swept the United States as a result! It was during this time that a group of musicians from Victoria, Kansas, formed the group, Jimmy Dee and the Fabulous Destination. Little did they know that their high energy show, featuring major hits from the 1950s and 1960s would propel the band into one of the most popular groups ever to perform in western Kansas!

Tickets range from $15 to $22 (plus fees). Call the box office at 308-698-8297 or order online at https://merrymancenter.org/tickets/

This weekend at the Grand …

“Elemental” will be held over this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The film journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

This film is rated PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief language. Running time is one hour, 43 minutes.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors.

For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.