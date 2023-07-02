Jul 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Five Points Bank's Ethan Mader catches the ball on Saturday. GRACIE SMITH, THE INDEPENDENT Related to this story Most Popular Former NTV anchor renovating old Elks Lodge building in downtown Grand Island Husak and co-anchor Sara Kirkley were talking during a show. Kirkley, knowing about Husak’s goal, showed her a Facebook post about the sale fo… From garage to storefront, Grand Island tattoo studio tells stories “I didn’t really think it was a career,” Jacob "Dopey" Gutierrez said. Tattoos by Dopes has been open since March, but Dopey's tattooing histo… Harvest of Harmony discontinuing queen pageant The pageant is being discontinued primarily because the number of queen candidates has been dropping. Suspect attacks man with pitchfork at Grand Island's Pier Park The 23-year-old victim had lacerations on his hands. The lacerations appeared to be defensive wounds, "which we believe were caused from the … Child rushed to hospital from Fun-Plex Waterpark has died, Omaha police say A 6-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital after being found down in the wave pool at Fun-Plex Waterpark has died, police said Wednesday.