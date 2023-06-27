Some work is being done at Knickrehm school, including new lighting that will point down instead of up, making it brighter at the school. The lighting augments an HVAC system upgrade funded by COVID 19 relief funds.
JOSH SALMON PHOTOS, THE INDEPENDENT
Part of the ESSER III coronavirus aid Grand Island Public schools received was used to expand the north cafeteria at Grand Island senior High. Increasing the size of the cafeteria will allow for more distance between students.
Shannon and Noah Seim know is that every marriage needs support, which is why the couple is working on a marriage mentorship program at Peace …
Some work is being done at Knickrehm school, including new lighting that will point down instead of up, making it brighter at the school. The lighting augments an HVAC system upgrade funded by COVID 19 relief funds.
Part of the ESSER III coronavirus aid Grand Island Public schools received was used to expand the north cafeteria at Grand Island senior High. Increasing the size of the cafeteria will allow for more distance between students.