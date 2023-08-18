Nyapack Pal takes the pledge of allegiance during the naturalization ceremony at the grand island Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 17. Pal moved from south Sudan to America when she was 15 years old.
From left, siblings Lilya Yelkouni, Briella Yelkouni and Felicity Yelkouni play with their flags at the grand island Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 17. the girls attended the ceremony because their dad was getting naturalized.
Several people take the oath of allegiance during the naturalization ceremony at the grand island Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 17. the ceremony recognized 23 people as new American citizens.
