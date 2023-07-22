Related to this story
Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.
The Quiznos will operate inside the new Pump & Pantry in Grand Island.
The individuals shot at each other at about 8:25 p.m. One bystander, who was leaving J. Alfred Prufrock's, estimated that he heard seven shots.
A Missouri judge again denied bond for Kelli Lepler, a Grand Island business owner facing theft charges in Nebraska.
The Five Points roundabout should be open by late September.