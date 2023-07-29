Jul 29, 2023 44 min ago 0 1 of 2 Todd Bahensky, left, who is director of the Hall County department of Corrections, looks over a mock Clearpass body scan Thursday. at right is Sgt. Mitch Cure, the jail's booking sergeant. JOSH SALMON PHOTOS, THE INDEPENDENT This is the scanned image of Hall County department of Corrections director Todd Bahensky from the new Clearpass body scanner during a demonstration on Thursday at the corrections center. Related to this story Most Popular Arizona flight bound for Grand Island turns around midair Midflight the pilot announced that they were unable to land the plane in Grand Island. Nebraska 8-Man Running Backs to Watch in 2023 Here are 8-Man football’s top running backs going into the upcoming 2023 Nebraska High School Football season. Archer woman dies following Monday accident near Palmer The woman succumbed to her injuries at a trauma center in Lincoln. Grand Island man arrested in sexual assault investigation The man was arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child following an investigation that began earlier this year. Fat Dogs building travel center next to Interstate 80 in Grand Island The business will include a convenience store, a truckers' lounge, showers and "some sit-down eating," said Jim Riewe, president of Fat Dogs …