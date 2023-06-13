Related to this story
The Grand Island Police Department advised drivers to avoid the area.
Hayes Morgheim was one of two people killed by Rex Goodell early Sunday morning on West Arizona Avenue. After Goodell killed Morgheim and Goo…
The alleged crimes occurred between May 27 and May 30.
Hayes Morgheim was murdered Sunday in Grand Island while trying to help a woman he'd recently met.
"Our hands are kind of tied with what the state's doing right now. I feel so sorry for these people," Commissioner Gary Quandt said.