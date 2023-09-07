Related to this story
Most Popular
The man, a pedestrian, was hit by a tractor-trailer.
An accident Friday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Faidley Avenue in Grand Island has left one man dead.
A 6-month-old puppy was allegedly mistreated.
The occupants of the other vehicle, a black Toyota Highlander, were injured and transported to CHI Health St. Francis for treatment.
The man was arrested at his Cairo home after the pursuit. Among other things, he was arrested for possession of cocaine.