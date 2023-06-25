A room with stained glass windows inside the old elks Lodge building. Stephanie Husak said that this will be where most of the wedding receptions take place.
GRACIE SMITH PHOTOS, THE INDEPENDENT
Stephanie Husak said that this area of the old elks Lodge building will be a big window room, where high tables could be set up for cocktail hours.
A sign is embedded in a wall inside the old elks Lodge building. Stephanie Husak said she'll try to remove the sign and give it to the Grand Island chapter of the elks Lodge fraternity.
Stephanie Husak poses for a portrait inside the old elks Lodge building. "These arches right here, just gorgeous," Husak said. "I mean, for photos, it's going to be really awesome."
A room on the first floor in the old elks Lodge building. Stephanie Husak said that this room could be utilized for ceremonies and smaller receptions.
The basement, as seen through a hole on the first floor, rests inside the old elks Lodge building. Stephanie Husak said that a kitchen, dressing rooms, bathrooms, offices and a conference room will be in the basement.
The basement, as seen through a hole on the first floor, rests inside the old elks Lodge building. Stephanie Husak said that a kitchen, dressing rooms, bathrooms, offices and a conference room will be in the basement.