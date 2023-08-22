Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will open the outdoor concerts with his comedy style at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Anderson Field. Reserved tickets are $81 and $61; general admission tickets are $41.
With such hits as "Joy to the World," "Black and White" and "Shambala," Three dog Night will bring their three-part harmonies to the Heartland events Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. Tickets start at $20.
NEBRASKA STATE FAIR
Christian artist TobyMac will take the outdoor stage at Anderson Field at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Nebraska state Fair. Tickets are $56 for the pit and $31 for general admission.
