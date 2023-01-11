Arts & Entertainment: Grand Island Public Library hosts ‘Sheldon Statewide’ exhibit

“On the Road Again,” the 2022-23 Sheldon Statewide Exhibition, is on display in the Grand Island Public Library art alcove through Jan. 31.

The open road holds a special place in American imagination, bringing up thoughts of past journeys and future possibilities on seemingly endless highways. For many Midwesterners, travel involves long drives past wide-open landscapes and sprawling fields on routes such as Interstate 80, scenic byways, and the many roads in between.

Landscapes play a major role in this exhibition, displaying the beauty of the natural world and how artists and travelers understand their place in it. Roadside attractions and accommodations are common subjects that can reveal the charm, necessities, and even eccentricities of travel. Some destinations are instantly recognizable, such as James Alinder’s photograph of Mount Rushmore, while others are felt more abstractly, such as Faith Ringgold’s exploration of a journey through the woods.

“On the Road Again” seeks to visualize the significance of the American road. These collected works of art demonstrate that while everyone’s experience is unique, there are sights and sentiments that contribute to a collective imagination of the open road.

“Sheldon Statewide” is an annual exhibition and outreach program of the Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska. As part of the land-grant research institution, Sheldon shares the university’s mission of extending its offerings across the state. More than 365,000 people in 25 Nebraska communities have viewed original artworks from Sheldon’s collection since the exhibition program began in 1987.

For more information about the exhibit, check online at sheldonartmuseum.org/sheldon-statewide

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about the library and the local exhibit, call 308-385-5333.

Book club to focus on ‘Nebraska Sweet Beets’

“Nebraska Sweet Beets,” a book by Lawrence Gibbs of Gering, will be the focus of the Bygone Book Club when it gathers at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Grand Island Public Library.

According to a note from the book’s publisher, “Sugar beets are as tenaciously rooted in Nebraska’s history as they are in its soil, especially in a 70-mile stretch of the North Platte Valley that extended into eastern Wyoming.

“The state’s first processing facility opened in Grand Island in 1890, boasting the largest mill in the world. The height of the beet boom occurred in the early part of the 20th century as Wyobraskan towns courted factory locations as feverishly as rival sugar companies competed for territory, and an irrigation network turned the region into America’s Valley of the Nile.

“Some rail lines have disappeared from the map, while catastrophes like the Scottsbluff and Bayard sugar bin explosions and the Gering molasses spill will never be forgotten. From neglected beet dumps and abandoned rail spurs to silos ready for future harvests, explore Sugar Valley’s heritage with Lawrence Gibbs.”

The program will be lead by Stephanie Crosby, who has a family connection to the sugar beet factory in Grand Island.

The book club is a collaborative effort between the Hall County Historical Society and the Grand Island Public Library. For more information, call the library, 1124 W. Second St., at 308-385-5333.

‘Blast from Future’s Past’ on exhibit at Hastings College

HASTINGS — “Blast from Future's Past: Art from the 1990s” is on display in the west gallery of the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center at Hastings College through Feb. 2.

“Blast from Future’s Past,” in reference to the 1999 film “Blast from the Past,” is a survey of work that posits many of the political, technological and social developments during this time continue to affect our contemporary world, in many ways creating a recognizable parallel to our unfolding future.

This selection of artwork examines several cultural attitudes and political shifts during this turbulent and prosperous decade in the United States, including the rise of climate change science and activism, third wave feminism, increased globalization, widespread digitization, the height of the AIDS epidemic, and a growing angst among America’s youth to which artists captured and responded to in artwork from this period.

The exhibit was organized by Karissa Olsen, a curator at the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney, for the ARTreach program, an outreach initiative designed to provide exhibitions to various communities throughout Nebraska, including both rural and urban communities and those with or without direct access to other arts programming.

Exhibitions for this program highlight work from MONA’s collections to increase the visibility of the museum’s holdings and educate audiences on diverse topics within Nebraska’s art. By fostering visual literacy and a greater understanding of Nebraska’s art, ARTreach brings art and perspectives to communities across the state.

A reception for this exhibition is set for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the gallery.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no admission charge. For more information, call 402-984-9408.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre located, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

This film is raged PG for action/violence, rude humor and language, and some scary moments.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.