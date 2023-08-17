Gaming group to host Scrabble nightScrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.

The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play.

For more information, call LaVonne Catron at 308-382-2663.

G.I. City Singers plan auditionsIn anticipation of their annual Christmas concerts, the Grand Island City Singers will host auditions on Aug. 27 and 29.

Auditions will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison; please use the north entrance.

The holiday concerts are scheduled for Dec. 2 and 3, also at St. Pauls.

The choir will be directed by Micah Hesterman, with Mark Landis serving as accompanist.

For more information, contact Norber Wenzl at 308-383-7829 or norbster2116@gmail.com

This weekend at the Grand …“Barbie” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

This film is rated PG-13 for suggestive references and brief language. Running time is one hour, 54 minutes.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

Coming the weekend of Aug. 25 will be “Day by Day,” the untold story of one of the most dominant, celebrated and controversial football teams ever: the NCAA champion Nebraska Huskers.