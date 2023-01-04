Arts & Entertainment: Studio 10 to feature local photographer

Grand Island photographer Dave Beck will display examples of his nature photos in a new exhibit which opens Friday at Studio 10.

Beck was born and raised in Minden and moved to Grand Island 15 years ago. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Hastings College. He farmed in the Minden area for 40 years and still maintains a DeKalb seed business.

His interest in photography began more than 20 years ago when he traveled to China, Japan and Hong Kong as part of the Nebraska LEAD program, where he captured many photos of that unforgettable trip.

Today, he enjoys taking photos of things in nature, “from the tiniest flowers to beautiful sunsets.” He says he is always looking for ways to improve his photography skills by taking online courses and talking with other local photographers.

An reception for the artist is planned for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. The exhibit will remain on display through the end of January.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.

Stuhr starts news series of programs

Starting Jan. 7, Saturdays look to be “Stuhr-pendous” as the local history museum hosts a new series of programs.

Running from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. each Saturday through the end of April, the programs will cover a different topic each week, from Victorian era games to spinning wheels, presidential history and more.

The first program, “What is an Archive?” will feature information about the museum’s archives and library collection. It will also include photos, manuscripts, books and more for a show-and-tell portion.

The program is included in regular museum admission, which is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6 to 12.

For more information about these programs and other happenings at Stuhr Museum, visit www.stuhrmuseum.org or call 308-385-5316.

Hanssen to speak at historical society program

Local historian and collector John Hanssen will be the featured speaker at an upcoming “Voices of the Past” program hosted by the Hall County Historical Society.

The program is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.

Hanssen will display Christmas lighting dating from 1900 through World War II. He is an antique collector of “all things Christmas” and has been collecting for many years. Following the program there will be an opportunity to view all of the display; refreshments will be served.

The program is free for society members and $5 for non-members. For more information, call Hanssen at 308-380-3086.

Merrick County group plans program, annual meeting

CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick County Historical Museum will host its annual meeting on Sunday, Jan. 8, followed by a “Show and Tell” program.

The meeting is set for 2 p.m. at the Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., in Central City. Part of the meeting will include electing new members to the board of directors. With a revision of the museum’s by-laws, the organization may now elect more than seven members. Nominations will be taken from the floor, in addition to those members who have expressed interest in joining the board.

The meeting is open to the general public and will also include a update on museum activities.

Following the business meeting, the group will host a “Show and Tell” program. Everyone attending is asked to bring a family favorite heirloom with a one-to-five minute story about the item.

For more information, call 308-624-3367 or email merrickcountyhistory@gmail.com

This weekend at the Grand ...

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.

This film is rated PG-13 (strong drug content, some strong language, smoking and suggestive references).

Admission is $5 for adults, aand $4 for children 12 and younger and seniors.

For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.