LINCOLN — As two of the Huskers’ top transfer portal targets committed to other schools in the last week, the Nebraska men’s basketball team’s search for a point guard has zeroed in on Millard North graduate Hunter Sallis.

The Gonzaga transfer and former five-star prospect bundled up Saturday and took in Nebraska’s spring game. Standing close by was another five-star from Sallis’ high school class — former Husker Bryce McGowens, who returned back to Lincoln after his first season in the NBA. A source said Sallis’ in-person visit has gone well much like the in-home visit Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg made to Sallis in Spokane, Wash., where Sallis played two seasons for the Bulldogs.

At GU, Sallis was a reserve and one of the team’s top defenders. Offensively, his job was to generally to feed center Drew Timme to the detriment of Sallis’ own scoring. He left that program, fielded interest from dozens of schools, and first visited Wake Forest last week. Then, Nebraska.

At NU, Sallis would likely assume duties most recently held by Sam Griesel and, prior to the Lincoln East graduate, Alonzo Verge. The Huskers like to use multiple ball handlers, as well.

Sallis rates as a stronger defender than either; on offense, Sallis is better getting to rim — or shooting a pull-up, mid-range jumper — than making 3-pointers, as his 25.8% collegiate average from deep indicates. Verge and Griesel were similar there.

But, presuming it doesn’t lose Keisei Tominaga to the NBA Draft, Nebraska may be able to surround a player like Sallis with sufficiently good shooters. Tominaga made 40% from 3 last season. C.J. Wilcher made just 31.3% this season, but nailed 41% last year. Jamarques Lawrence made 37.3% last season. And NU in April signed Charlotte transfer Brice Williams, a career 40% 3-point shooter.

Williams is one of two transfers signed by Nebraska.

Two more targets — both point guard candidates — chose elsewhere.

First, Javian McCollum last week picked OU over NU. The Siena transfer averaged 15.9 points per game last season. Next, on Sunday, Omaha Central graduate Latrell Wrightsell, Jr., committed to Alabama. Wrightsell, who had played three seasons at Cal-State Fullerton, took an April 14 official visit to Nebraska, which had suggested a pairing with Sallis, according to Wrightsell’s interview with 247 Sports.

The Crimson Tide, which runs an offense similar to Nebraska, plucked Wrightsell instead.

NU has open three scholarships, each representing a departing player from last season’s team — Oleg Kojenets, Denim Dawson and Quaran McPherson. Kojenets landed at Wyoming while Dawson went to Tennessee State.

The Huskers would like to fill one of those open scholarships with Sallis, who would get all the attention and development delayed at Gonzaga.

Another could go to Lincoln North Star graduate Josiah Allick, who also visited Saturday. The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder played three years at Missouri-Kansas City and one year at New Mexico, averaging 8.4 points and 7.3 rebounds last season for the Lobos. He has visited NCAA national runner-up San Diego State, as well, but only NU offers the chance for him to compete while his younger sister, Bekka, plays middle blocker for the Nebraska volleyball team.