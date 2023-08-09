LINCOLN — As school districts across the country wrestle with an ongoing teacher shortage, the Lincoln school district says it will head into the 2023-24 school year at full strength.

LPS filled 379 vacant certified positions ahead of Monday’s start of the school year, said Vann Price, associate superintendent for human resources.

Those numbers fall in line with the 350 to 400 new teachers hired in each of the previous five years, however.

The new class of teachers will fill new positions at Standing Bear High School, which is set to open its doors for the first time next week, and keep pace with growth at Northwest High School and Robinson Elementary School.

In all, roughly 10% of the total number of teachers certified by the Nebraska Department of Education across LPS are new to the district this year.

On Tuesday, Price said LPS has been “really fortunate” in the number of candidates it has been able to attract and hire, noting other public school districts have had a more difficult time filling vacancies.

Last year at this time, LPS was still looking to hire roughly 22 certified staff members to fill vacant positions across the district.

“Although there is a teacher shortage across the country, we have not been impacted as much as other places have,” Price said. “We are still able to hire top-quality candidates and make sure that we have a quality educator in every classroom.”

Price said LPS remains attractive to new and experienced teachers. Roughly two-thirds of the district’s teaching hires are new to the profession this year, while the rest are new to the district.

On Monday, the Omaha Public Schools said it had filled 97% of its elementary teaching positions and 93% of secondary teaching positions, according to The World-Herald.

Nebraska’s largest school district is also in need of paraprofessionals, nutrition services and district operations staff. The World-Herald reported OPS has 371 unfilled para positions.

While LPS officials are pleased to have teaching ranks full, the district is still seeking upward of 150 employees to fill vacant classified staff positions — paraprofessionals, bus drivers, custodial and food service — across the district, Price said.

A series of job fairs have helped LPS reduce the number of classified employees it is seeking as the school year approaches, she added.

For example, the district has hired 10 new bus drivers in the last three weeks, meaning it still needs about 20 more to ensure routes remain relatively short.

LPS still is looking for roughly 60 paraprofessionals to help out in classrooms and roughly 40 custodial employees and a handful of office professionals.

“We are still in need of folks who are looking for positions within Lincoln Public Schools in those particular areas,” Price said.