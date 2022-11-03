At Sioux City event, former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege'

SIOUX CITY — For more than 70 minutes Thursday night, former President Donald Trump painted a picture of America as a place where nearly everything has gone to ruin since he left office.

"The Iowa way of life is under siege," the 45th president said at a Sioux Gateway Airport rally to support Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.

"We are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation," he said.

The self-described "law and order president" also talked of open borders, violent crime, "indoctrination" of children with "twisted race and gender lunacy," cresting communism and law enforcement officers who have been enfeebled by politically correct people in power.

"Out of control," was a phrase dropped into his speech more than once.

But, according to Trump, who repeated false claims about the 2020 election being "rigged" against him, Republican supporters in Iowa and elsewhere can regain some measure of control.

"If you want to stop destruction, save our country and save the American dream, then this Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave," Trump said.

Why the stop?

Specifically, Trump made sure to tell people to cast ballots for Grassley and Reynolds who are both up for re-election this year.

An October Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll showed Grassley with a 3% lead, among likely voters, over Democratic nominee Mike Franken of Sioux City. Were that figure to be the final margin on Nov. 8, it would be the closest Senate race of Grassley's 41-year career in the upper chamber.

Trump caricatured Franken, a retired three-star Navy admiral, as an "open borders extremist" and someone who is "terrible on the Second Amendment." Franken has repeatedly talked about civilian gun ownership in comparison to the use of firearms in the U.S. military and said to the Des Moines Register "no one handles firearms without strict training and understanding of the responsibilities associated. No one disputes the right to own firearms. The responsibility for safe use must be on the owners of firearms themselves."

As for Grassley, the 89-year-old, seven-term incumbent, Trump downplayed his age and touted the legislative record of Iowa's longest serving U.S. senator.

"He looks like he's 40," Trump said of Grassley. "He's helped me more than just about anybody."

The "help" Trump spoke of included Grassley's work to help appoint 174 district court judges, 54 appeals court judges and three U.S. Supreme Court justices (per Axios).

Then Trump, who while in office faced scrutiny from corn growers for being overly accommodating of oil refineries, said Grassley, a family farmer himself, was a staunch defender of ethanol.

"He loves ethanol. I said, 'How good is it?' He said 'It doesn't matter. We want it,'" Trump said of an exchange with Grassley.

Immigration

"We must immediately force the restoration of every single Trump border security measure that achieved the strongest border in the history of country by far," said Trump, who launched his 2016 campaign by saying Mexico was intentionally sending rapists and drug dealers to the country.

To do that, he told the crowd, who chanted "build the wall" at one point, the number of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers should be doubled and that legislation should be passed to allow for the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

In the same section, Trump suggested drug dealers and drug traffickers should get the death penalty which is currently allowed in 27 states.

Historically, the death penalty in the United States has only been handed down in murder cases and the American Civil Liberties Union has said, "There is no credible evidence that the death penalty deters crime more effectively than long terms of imprisonment."

Interruptions

More than once during his time at the podium, Trump cut short one train of thought to pursue another.

Just after calling for large-scale deportations, Trump asked for his supporters, at least 60 of whom left before the event ended, to move closer to the stage and mocked the press for having a better spot. He then immediately pivoted, saying "If you want safety for your family, and security for your community, you need to throw every Democrat the hell out of office."

Later, Trump mentioned former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (calling her "Crooked Hillary") and then riffed about getting seasick from trying to look at teleprompters blowing in the wind.

As his time was winding down, Trump asked for people to sign up for Truth Social, the Twitter-like app his company created, and shouted out Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, who is not up for re-election this year.

"That's the guy," Trump said pointing. Earlier this year, Sheehan hosted an event with constitutional attorney KrisAnne Hall who has appeared on Alex Jones’ InfoWars network.

What's ahead?

Trump's rally came as the former president appears poised to launch a 2024 White House bid once the midterms have concluded. At a recent event in Robstown, Texas, Trump talked about his successful 2016 campaign and failed 2020 re-election effort before teasing a third run.

"In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again," Trump said, according to the Associated Press.

During the Sioux City speech, Trump said a nearly identical line: "In order to make our country very successful, and safe and glorious, I will very very very probably do it again."

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch

As he potentially prepares to announce his candidacy, Trump continues to be mired in a litany of controversies and lawsuits.

On Wednesday, CNN reported Trump and the Trump Organization reached a settlement with men who say they were assaulted in 2015 by Trump security outside Trump Tower in New York City.

"In the lawsuit, the men allege that Trump’s then-head of security hit one of the protesters, Efrain Galicia, in the head after Galicia tried to stop the person from taking their large cardboard signs, which read, 'Trump: Make America Racist Again,'" CNN said.

Days before reaching that agreement, Trump called the judge overseeing New York Attorney General Letitia James' fraud lawsuit against him and his company "vicious, biased, and mean." The Associated Press is reporting: The lawsuit alleges he and his company inflated his net worth by billions of dollars and misled banks and others for years about the value of a whole host of assets.

Abortion, inflation and "preserving democracy" are top candidate issues in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District race

A third case in New York involving Trump and the Trump Organization deals with allegations that senior executives with the Trump Organization received compensation that wasn't properly recorded.

Near the beginning of the month, Trump made the decision to sue CNN for $475 million for saying the network defamed and attempted to hobble any future political career by repeatedly referring to the former president's false claims about the 2020 election results as "The Big Lie." This week, news broke that lawyers working to help Trump overturn 2020 election results viewed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as crucial to the plan's success.

"We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort of stay or other circuit justice opinion saying Georgia is in legitimate doubt,” Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro wrote in a Dec. 31, 2020, email obtained by Congressional investigators. "Realistically, our only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6, which might hold up the Georgia count in Congress, is from Thomas."

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. in an attempt to prevent Congress from formalizing the electoral votes to make Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States of America. One person was shot and killed by police, while another died of a drug overdose and three others died from "natural causes." 138 police officers were injured and four killed themselves in the months following the events.

Stronger after attacks

Trump told the crowd of several hundred that the reason for all of the lawsuits and all of the negativity directed his way was for one reason and one reason alone.

"They’re coming after me because I’m fighting for you," Trump said.

Trump ended on the theme of fighting and said it would pay dividends.

"We will make America powerful again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again."