Harrison Beckman, 8 from West Lawn Elementary gets a chance to "shut the power off" at the Nebraska State Fair on Friday.
JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT
A Nowear BMX rider jumps their fellow riders during the riders' first show at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair on Friday. Located in the Family Fun Zone, the riders capture the attention of kids and adults alike with a live X-Games style show by a professional BMX freestyle stunt team.
JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT
A Nowear Bmx rider jumps over the Emcee's mark during a show during the Nebraska State Fair Friday.
JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT
Timothy Johnson and his dad check out some of the 4-H animals on Day One of the Nebraska State Fair on Friday. 4-H exhibits, including both static displays and livestock exhibits, are a huge part of the annual event.
