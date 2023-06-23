At an emotionally charged hearing that, at times, became unruly, a Lancaster County judge gave a Lincoln woman probation and a fine for her role in a September 2022 crash that killed Jeffery Zeiger, a motorcyclist whose friends and family were largely outraged by the judge's ruling.

"My dad's life is worth $1,000?" shouted one of Zeiger's daughters in the aftermath of the hearing, which transpired in front of a packed courtroom at the Lancaster County courthouse Friday morning.

"Seriously? Seriously? And 24 months of probation?" the teen shouted, referring to the sentence that Judge Joseph Dalton had just given 33-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen for her role in the crash that killed the 45-year-old man.

The outburst was one of many Friday morning in Courtroom 20, where more than 50 supporters — nearly all of whom had attended in support of Zeiger's family — formed a standing-room-only crowd for Nielsen's sentencing.

Nielsen, who pulled her Hyundai sedan into Zeiger's path on West O Street at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24, pleaded no contest in April to motor vehicle homicide, a class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Many of the onlookers wept throughout Friday's hearing as Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Decker centered his monologue on who the 45-year-old motorcyclist was to his friends and family.

"A father, a husband, a brother, a coworker," Decker said. "I think one of the victim impact statements describes him best: as a superhero to these folks."

"Jeff earned that title," the prosecutor added. "He was that superhero to those people. He was there, not just in title, but he was there every day for those folks. And that, judge, is why that's a monumental loss to those folks."

When Zeiger collided with Nielsen's sedan that day, Decker said, he had been on his way home to build a shelf for one of his daughters and work on a car for another. He had been with his wife, Marissa, for 20 years.

"I think what those folks would like you, judge, to remember the most of is — and what's so tragic to them is that — they won't have a father to walk them down the aisle, to be there for holidays," Decker said, as once-quiet cries grew louder in the courtroom.

Both Decker and Andrew Joyce, Nielsen's attorney, noted that police investigators, including a drug recognition expert, detected no signs of drug or alcohol use playing a role in the crash — a fact that drew the ire of some attendees, who seemed not to believe either lawyer.

Joyce opened his comments Friday by acknowledging the outpouring of emotion from Zeiger's friends and family for the 45-year-old, who he said was "truly loved" and "a great man."

Then, the attorney repeatedly described the crash in many of the same terms Dalton would later use in his ruling: an unintentional action, a horrible tragedy, an accident.

"Nobody wanted this to happen," Joyce said.

He described Nielsen as a former employee of Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office — a fact that drew scoffs from the crowd of observers.

She wasn't on her phone or driving distracted, her attorney said, and didn't dart her way from Northwest 19th Street into Zeiger's path. She had stopped for eight seconds before pulling onto West O Street, he said.

"I sincerely believe that she never saw the motorcyclist," Joyce said.

Nielsen, reading from prepared remarks, repeatedly apologized to Zeiger's loved ones even as she acknowledged that "nothing I can speak of can bring Mr. Zeiger back."

"I can only imagine the suffering the family is experiencing as a result of this accident and will continue to experience on every holiday, birthday or a random Tuesday in perpetuity," she said. "I am so sorry you're going through this. I'm so sorry."

Then came Dalton, the judge, who noted Nielsen's lack of criminal record and lamented the accidental nature of the crime committed — the kind of "very difficult case" the judge seemed to dread.

"This is one of those cases, unfortunately, that this court typically refers to as: 'but for the grace of God go I.'" he said. "This could happen to anybody."

Dalton described what statute allows — up to a year of incarceration — for the motor vehicle homicide charge that defendants used to be able to have dismissed through diversion court.

Then, the judge said he saw Nielsen as a suitable candidate for probation, prompting outcries from the crowd of attendees — some of whom hurled expletives toward the judge as others stormed out of Courtroom 20 in tears.

"Understand this folks: This is a court of law and you will be dignified in this courtroom," Dalton said, before threatening to clear the entire courtroom. "If you cannot act in a dignified in a manner I will have you excused."

Less than a minute later, the judge sentenced Nielsen to two years of probation and the $1,000 fine, adjourning the matter as Zeiger's family wept.