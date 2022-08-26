Aurora too much for Northwest

AURORA—After a tightly contested first quarter that ended with Aurora leading 8-0, the Class C-1 No. 1 Aurora Huskies found a spark to their offense in an unusual way.

With 10:35 to go in the second quarter, senior running back Carlos Collazo caught the ball down the right sideline for a 14-yard gain. Near the end of the play, he was hit hard by a Northwest defender, and he missed a few plays to recoup.

“Definitely gave me some fire after that,” Collazo said. “I was like ‘oh. OK. It’s going to be like that.’ The o-line definitely stepped up after that play and the wise receivers blocking down field stepped up as well.”

Collazo finished the game with 134 rushing yards and three touchdowns, helping lead Aurora to a 43-13 win over their rival, Class B No. 9 Northwest. He also had the highlight of the night, throwing a 69-yard touchdown pass on a trick play to Koby Nachtigal for the Huskies’ last score.

“We settled in a little bit,” Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said. “There were some self-inflicted wounds that Northwest suffered. A muffed snap on a punt we blocked. We had a couple of short fields. We took advantage of some of their mistakes and obviously, that’s going to result in good things happening for us.

“We had to settle in and figure out how we were going to block them. That was a really good front four. They had really good linebacker play. With the speed of the game and the physicality of the game with our offensive lineman, I think we had to settle in and figure out some things that were going to work for us. Once we did that, things seemed to click more in the run game and the pass game.”

The blocked punt Peterson mentioned was with 5:35 to go in the first quarter. Northwest’s punter Tyler Douglass bobbled the snap leading to Aurora’s Devin Danielson getting his hand on the ball.

Aurora took a shot to the end zone on the first play of their ensuing possession and quarterback Drew Knust found wide receiver Carson Staehr down the left sideline for a 29-yard touchdown.

Northwest coach Kevin Stein had nearly the exact same end of game thoughts as Peterson did.

“They exploited every mistake that we made,” Stein said. “We didn’t move the ball consistently on offense and gave them several short fields which we can’t do. They are exceptionally good.”

The Huskies’ defense was also stingy, holding Northwest to seven points through three and a half quarters. Like most coaches, however, Peterson’s thoughts on the defense trailed off to one of their mistakes.

“It was really a broken play,” Peterson said. “We had a blitz called and we had one guy who had bad eye discipline on the pressure. That was it, and he was all alone. That’s what happens when you bring pressure. It’s high risk, high reward. One guy messes up, and it happens. We’re going to learn from it.”

On the play, Northwest quarterback Austin Payne ran the play action to Douglass, who then slipped down the right sideline undetected on a wheel route for a 51-yard touchdown.

Payne finished with 186 yards passing, one touchdown and two interceptions. He was 15-for-28 through the air. He also ran for 74 yards on ten attempts to lead the team.

Aurora’ Knust ended his day with 122 yards passing, one touchdown and one interceptions. He completed nine of his 16 passes. Staehr was his main target, grabbing five catches for 79 yards and the touchdown.

The Huskies’ will play Class C-1 No. 4 Boone Central at home next week, while Northwest hits the road again, this time to play Class B No. 3 Omaha Skutt Catholic.