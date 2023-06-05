Autumn Graczyk, an Northwest High School honor graduate, received the following scholarships: Texas A & M: Ecology & Conservation Biology, Maroon Merit; UNO: Regents; UNK: Regents; UNL: Regents; CASNR, David Distinguished; Northwest Education Foundation; Northwest Music Boosters.
Autumn Graczyk, NWHS honor graduate
