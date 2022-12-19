 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Grand Island Independent is partnering with Tom Dinsdale Automotive who are sponsoring 875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
agate

AVCA final poll

  • 0

Volleyball

AVCA rankings

Ranking, school; record; pre. week

1, Texas (64); 28-1; 1

2. Louisville; 31-3; 4

3. San Diego; 31-2; 3

4. Pittsburgh; 31-4; 6

5. Wisconsin; 28-4; 2

6. Stanford; 27-5; 5

7. Oregon; 26-6; 9

8. Ohio State; 22-10; 10

9. Nebraska; 26-6; 7

10. Minnesota; 22-9; 8

11. Penn State; 26-8; 11

People are also reading…

12. Florida; 25-6; 12

13. Marquette; 29-4; 16

14. Kentucky; 22-8; 15

15. Baylor; 25-7; 17

16. Georgia Tech; 21-8; 13

17. Houston; 30-4; 23

18. BYU; 23-7; 18

19. Rice; 27-4; 20

20. Purdue; 21-11; 19

21. Creighton; 27-5; 14

22. UCF; 28-2; 21

23. Western Kentucky; 29-4; 22

24. Washington St.; 23-10; 24

25. Arkansas; 21-9; NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Southern California 50; Auburn 29; Washington 28; Iowa State 25; Kansas 16; Loyola Marymount 8

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts