AVCA final poll

Volleyball
AVCA rankings
Ranking, school; record; pre. week
1, Texas (64); 28-1; 1
2. Louisville; 31-3; 4
3. San Diego; 31-2; 3
4. Pittsburgh; 31-4; 6
5. Wisconsin; 28-4; 2
6. Stanford; 27-5; 5
7. Oregon; 26-6; 9
8. Ohio State; 22-10; 10
9. Nebraska; 26-6; 7
10. Minnesota; 22-9; 8
11. Penn State; 26-8; 11
12. Florida; 25-6; 12
13. Marquette; 29-4; 16
14. Kentucky; 22-8; 15
15. Baylor; 25-7; 17
16. Georgia Tech; 21-8; 13
17. Houston; 30-4; 23
18. BYU; 23-7; 18
19. Rice; 27-4; 20
20. Purdue; 21-11; 19
21. Creighton; 27-5; 14
22. UCF; 28-2; 21
23. Western Kentucky; 29-4; 22
24. Washington St.; 23-10; 24
25. Arkansas; 21-9; NR
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Southern California 50; Auburn 29; Washington 28; Iowa State 25; Kansas 16; Loyola Marymount 8