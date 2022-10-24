 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

AVCA volleyball rankings

  • Updated
  • 0

Volleyball

AVCA  rankings

Ranking, school (record); points (first-place votes)

1. Nebraska (18-1); 1,572 (48) 

2. Texas (15-1); 1,506 (14) 

3. San Diego (18-1); 1,440 (1) 

4. Louisville (18-2); 1,411 (1)

5. Wisconsin (15-3); 1,304

6. Ohio State (13-5); 1,281

People are also reading…

7. Pittsburgh (20-2); 1,262

8. Stanford (14-4); 1,217

9. Minnesota (12-6); 1,065

10. Georgia Tech (15-4); 1,012

11. Penn State (17-4); 849

12. Purdue (15-5); 818

13. Baylor (17-4); 764 

14. Florida (15-4); 725 

15. Creighton (18-3); 679 

16. Marquette (18-2); 553 

17. BYU (14-5); 542

18. Oregon (13-5); 533 

19. Washington (15-5); 505 

20. Kentucky (12-6); 466 

21. Rice (18-2); 355 

22. Western Kentucky (21-2); 261 

23. Houston (19-2); 190 

24. USC (16-5); 140 

25. UCF (17-1); 117 

 Receiving votes: Pepperdine; Arkansas; Iowa State; Washington State; Michigan; LSU; Loyola Marymount; Towson.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts