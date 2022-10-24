AVCA volleyball rankings

Volleyball
AVCA rankings
Ranking, school (record); points (first-place votes)
1. Nebraska (18-1); 1,572 (48)
2. Texas (15-1); 1,506 (14)
3. San Diego (18-1); 1,440 (1)
4. Louisville (18-2); 1,411 (1)
5. Wisconsin (15-3); 1,304
7. Pittsburgh (20-2); 1,262
8. Stanford (14-4); 1,217
9. Minnesota (12-6); 1,065
10. Georgia Tech (15-4); 1,012
11. Penn State (17-4); 849
12. Purdue (15-5); 818
13. Baylor (17-4); 764
14. Florida (15-4); 725
15. Creighton (18-3); 679
16. Marquette (18-2); 553
17. BYU (14-5); 542
18. Oregon (13-5); 533
19. Washington (15-5); 505
20. Kentucky (12-6); 466
21. Rice (18-2); 355
22. Western Kentucky (21-2); 261
23. Houston (19-2); 190
24. USC (16-5); 140
25. UCF (17-1); 117