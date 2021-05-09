Back in Business: Crane Trust reopens after nearly 14-month pandemic hiatus

Bailey said the cranes carried on with their migration, arriving from the south, pouring into the Platte River Valley for their stay in central Nebraska before heading north.

“The viewing blinds on the banks of the river were now empty and the usual sight of excitement from visitors arriving to see cranes at the Visitor Center was replaced with silence and an empty building,” she said.

But closing the doors didn’t mean coming to a stop. Necessity is the mother of invention and Trust officials began to think of other ways to show off the natural wonders of south-central Nebraska.

“During the following months we all found ways to cope with the COVID-19 confusion and to carry on with our efforts,” Bailey said. “We worked from home, sometimes in our offices and other times outside on the prairie.”

The goal, she said, was to focus on keeping up on their connections, improving on what they already do and developing action plans for getting back to normal.

“COVID-19 didn’t stop the cranes and it wasn’t going to stop us either,” Bailey said.

So, if visitors couldn’t come to the center, Crane Trust decided to use the internet to bring the center to the public.