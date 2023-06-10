CHAPMAN — Bader Memorial Park will host its first family fishing event from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.

Don’t know how to fish? No worries! The event will have a Game and Parks certified youth fishing instructor on hand to teach beginners the ropes and help with whatever they might need. All equipment and materials are provided and free to use. All ages welcome.

Participants should meet at the big picnic shelter near the shower house, straight in Bader Park. Look for the fishing trailer.

This is a free event, no park pass is required for event participants. However, a Nebraska fishing license is required for anyone over the age of 16 who wants to participate.

Bader Memorial Park is located south of Chapman, nestled between the Platte and Wood rivers. For more information, call 308-986-2522.