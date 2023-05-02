A Washington man facing two felony counts of motor-vehicle homicide in connection with a deadly crash in Furnas County last week appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Kyiaz Ulanov, 28, of Lynwood, Washington, was arrested over the weekend and appeared in Furnas County District Court for an arraignment. He was ordered to be held on $350,000 bail.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, shortly after noon last Thursday, Ulanov was driving a Ram 3500 pickup pulling an empty trailer west on Nebraska 89 in Furnas County.

At the U.S. 283 intersection, the pickup allegedly ran through a stop sign and struck the passenger side of a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.

Two of the Hyundai passengers, Miriam Mejia Barrientos, 46, and Sloan Luna Portillo, 13, died as a result of the crash.

Barrientos was pronounced dead at the scene, and Portillo died of her injuries at the hospital.

The three other passengers included two 11-year-olds, a girl and a boy, and Portillo’s 43-year-old father, Olvin Luna. They were flown to hospitals in Lincoln and Wichita, Kansas.

Ulanov and a passenger in the pickup were taken to a hospital in Kansas, where they were treated and released.

In addition to the felony motor-vehicle homicide charges, Ulanov faces one count of willful reckless driving, a misdemeanor. He will be back in court for a preliminary hearing next Monday.