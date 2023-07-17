A barbecue smoke-out set for 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 22, will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Grand Island.

Hosted by Sluggers Bar and Grill at 707 W. Anna, the event includes barbecue, live music from Modern Kowboy, games and swag prizes. The outdoor barbecue smoke-out and games will run from 4 to 8 p.m., with food served from 5 to 7. Modern Kowboy takes the stage at 8.

A $25 admission ticket includes all night entry, including food, one beer ticket and the cover charge for the band. There will be a $10 cover for anyone arriving after 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are available at Sluggers and the Big Brother Big Sisters office at 715 W. Anne. For more information, call Sluggers at 308-382-1786 or BBBS at 308-384-3456.