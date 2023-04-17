OWH Baseball rankings
TOP 10
Rank school; record; previous ranking
1. Lincoln East; 16-2; 2
2. Millard West; 17-2; 1
3. Elkhorn South; 13-4; 4
4. Omaha Creighton Prep; 12-9; 9
5. Millard South; 13-5; 10
6. Gretna; 12-4; 5
7. Elkhorn North; 10-4; 6
8. Bellevue West; 13-5; 3
9. Omaha Burke; 8-7; NR
10. Papillion-La Vista South; 11-5; 8
CLASS A
People are also reading…
1. Lincoln East; 16-2; 2
2. Millard West; 17-2; 1
3. Elkhorn South; 13-4; 4
4. Omaha Creighton Prep; 12-9; 8
5. Millard South; 13-5; 9
6. Gretna; 12-4; 5
7. Bellevue West; 13-5; 3
8. Omaha Burke; 8-7; NR
9. Papillion-La Vista South; 11-5; 7
10. Lincoln Southeast; 10-7; 10
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn North; 10-4; 1
2. Elkhorn; 10-6; 4
3. Omaha Skutt; 7-4; 2
4. Norris; 13-6; 5
5. Wahoo; 13-2; 7
6. Omaha Gross; 8-3; 3
7. Beatrice; 10-4; 8
8. Platte Valley; 9-5; 6
9. Elkhorn Mount Michael; 5-5; NR
10. Bennington; 8-7; NR
CLASS C
1. Malcolm; 13-1; 1
2. Central City; 9-3; 4
3. Platteview; 5-8; 8
4. Plattsmouth; 8-3; 2
5. Adams Central; 3-2; 7
6. Douglas County West; 7-3; 6
7. Lincoln Christian; 6-5; 3
8. Omaha Roncalli; 5-6; 9
9. Arlington; 6-5; 5
10. Omaha Concordia; 4-8; 10
- Compiled by Mike Patterson, OWH