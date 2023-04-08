Saturday's Scores
Bellevue West 4, Lincoln Southeast 3
Columbus 11, Lincoln North Star 9
Columbus 13, Lincoln High 3
Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 10, Omaha Westview 7
Creighton Preparatory School 10, St. Louis University High, MO 1
Hastings 25, Lincoln Northwest 5
Kearney 10, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln North Star 10, Kearney 9
Millard South 11, Millard North 10
People are also reading…
Millard West 12, Lincoln Southwest 4
Norris 6, Platteview 4
Omaha Central 5, Louisville 3
Omaha North 6, Nebraska City 2
Omaha Westside 13, Papillion-LaVista 1
Waverly 5, Ralston 0
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament
At Lincoln
Tuesday
At Dan Hartog
Game A - Kearney vs. Norfolk, noon
Game E - Lincoln East vs. Game A winner, 3 p.m.
Gamg I - First highest seeded loser vs. Second highest seed from first round, 6 p.m.
At Sherman
Game B - Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, noon
Game F - Lincoln Pius X vs. Game B winner, 3 p.m.
Game J - Third Highest Seeded team loser from first round vs. Fourth Highest Seeded team, 6 p.m.
At Desmore 1
Game C - Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln North Star, noon
Game G - Lincoln Southeast vs. Game C winner, 3 p.m.
At Densmore 2
Game D - Fremont vs. Columbus, noon
Game H - Grand Island vs. Game D winner, 3 p.m.
Wednesday
At Den Hartog
Game K - Game E winner vs. Game F winner, noon
Game L - Game G winner vs. Game H winner, 3 p.m.
Game M - Game K winner vs. Game L winner, 6 p.m.
Reserves
GISH Triangular
At Ashley Park
Lincoln SE; 100; 0—1; 3; 3
GISH; 972; x—18; 8; 1
W—Rein. L—Buecker. 2B—LSE, Bollen; GISH, Nelson. HR—LSE, Etherton; GISH, Mader.
Game Two
Lincoln SW; 000; 03—3; 1; 1
GISH (5-3); 604; 0x—10; 6; 1
W—Ruiz. L—Hirschbrunner. 2B—GISH, Rein. HR—LSW, Umbenhower; GISH, Glade.