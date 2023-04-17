Monday's scores
Adams Central 17, Centennial 1
Auburn 22, Omaha Benson 2
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 13, Thurston-Cuming County 3
Elkhorn 10, Lincoln Northwest 5
Gretna 7, Omaha Northwest 1
Kearney 4, Millard North 2
Lincoln North Star 11, Hastings 9
Lincoln Northeast 14, Lincoln High 3
Lincoln Pius X 9, Creighton Preparatory School 5
Omaha Burke 5, Fremont 4
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 6, Omaha Central 5
Omaha Westside 13, Omaha Westview 3
People are also reading…
Plattsmouth 5, Malcolm 2
Seward 8, Crete 4
Waverly 10, Mount Michael Benedictine 9