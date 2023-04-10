Monday
Arlington 6, Raymond Central 5
Bellevue West 8, Omaha Skutt Catholic 0
Blair 2, Bennington 1
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 12, Maxwell-St. Pat's 0
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4, Fairbury 0
Creighton Preparatory School 6, KC Rockhurst, MO 1
Elkhorn South 6, Omaha Westside 3
GACC-SS-WPB 6, Fort Calhoun 2
KC Rockhurst, MO 5, Creighton Preparatory School 2
Lincoln Pius X 2, Seward 1
Lincoln Southeast 1, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Southeast 5, Norfolk 4
People are also reading…
Maxwell-St. Pat's 10, Fairbury 0
Omaha Bryan 13, Omaha Benson 8
Reserves
At Ashley Park
Game One
Columbus; 020; 2—4; 5 ;2
GISH; 340; 3—10; 7; 1
W—Valenzuela Licon. L—Holys. Sv—Mader. 2B—GISH, Fernau.
Game Two
Columbus; 110; 02—4; 3; 2
GISH (7-3); 020; 3x—5; 4; 3
W—Glade. L—Cooney. Sv—Nelson.
Golf
Wood River Tri.
Team Standings
Wood River 169, Doniphan-Trumbull 176, Hastings St. Cecilia 209
Individual Standings (9-holes)
1, Dzingle, DT, 39; 2, Roe, WR, 39; 3, Hollister, DT, 40; 4, Van Winkle, WR, 42; 5, Daly, HSC 43.